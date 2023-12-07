‘The Rookie’ Celebrates 100 Episodes — See Cast at Cake-Cutting Ceremony (PHOTOS)

With its upcoming sixth season, The Rookie has reached quite the milestone: 100 episodes. And, as tends to happen with such an instance, the cast, crew, and creative team got the chance to celebrate.

As you can see in the photos, ABC, eOne, and ABC Signature came together with The Rookie to celebrate the hit drama’s success with a cake-cutting ceremony on the set in Hollywood on December 6. Check them out above and below.

Season 5 ended with a cliffhanger, with the cops dealing with masked men and Thorsen (Tru Valentino) in the hospital after getting shot in the back by one — and a Code Blue! Fortunately, the wait won’t be that much longer to find out how that’s resolved.

But it will be two and a half months before The Rookie returns to our TV screens. The Season 6 premiere will air on Tuesday, February 20, at 9/8c. Tuesdays will be a night of high-stake dramas this winter on ABC: Will Trent will be airing at 8/7c, and The Good Doctor will end the night at 10/9c. (The rest of ABC’s dramas — 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and Station 19 will premiere new seasons on Thursday, March 14.)

Scroll down for photos of Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan, Lisseth Chavez, Valentino, and more at the 100th episode cake-cutting ceremony.

The Rookie, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, February 20, 9/8c, ABC