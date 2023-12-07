‘The Rookie’ Celebrates 100 Episodes — See Cast at Cake-Cutting Ceremony (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez, Tru Valentino, Jenna Dewan, Richard T. Jones, Shawn Ashmore, Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil, and Eric Winter — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

The Rookie

With its upcoming sixth season, The Rookie has reached quite the milestone: 100 episodes. And, as tends to happen with such an instance, the cast, crew, and creative team got the chance to celebrate.

As you can see in the photos, ABC, eOne, and ABC Signature came together with The Rookie to celebrate the hit drama’s success with a cake-cutting ceremony on the set in Hollywood on December 6. Check them out above and below.

Season 5 ended with a cliffhanger, with the cops dealing with masked men and Thorsen (Tru Valentino) in the hospital after getting shot in the back by one — and a Code Blue! Fortunately, the wait won’t be that much longer to find out how that’s resolved.

But it will be two and a half months before The Rookie returns to our TV screens. The Season 6 premiere will air on Tuesday, February 20, at 9/8c. Tuesdays will be a night of high-stake dramas this winter on ABC: Will Trent will be airing at 8/7c, and The Good Doctor will end the night at 10/9c. (The rest of ABC’s dramas — 9-1-1Grey’s Anatomy, and Station 19 will premiere new seasons on Thursday, March 14.)

Scroll down for photos of Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan, Lisseth Chavez, Valentino, and more at the 100th episode cake-cutting ceremony.

The Rookie, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, February 20, 9/8c, ABC

Nathan Fillion — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Nathan Fillion

Mekia Cox — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Mekia Cox

Alyssa Diaz — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Alyssa Diaz

Richard T. Jones — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Richard T. Jones

Melissa O'Neil — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Melissa O’Neil

Eric Winter — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Eric Winter

Jenna Dewan — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Jenna Dewan

Lisseth Chavez — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Lisseth Chavez

Shawn Ashmore — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Shawn Ashmore

Tru Valentino — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Tru Valentino

Angel Parker — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Angel Parker

Arjay Smith — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Arjay Smith

Arjay Smith, Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez, Jenna Dewan, Tru Valentino, Angel Parker, Richard T. Jones, Alexi Hawley, Shawn Ashmore, Alyssa Diaz, Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, and Eric Winter — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Arjay Smith, Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez, Jenna Dewan, Tru Valentino, Angel Parker, Richard T. Jones, Alexi Hawley, Shawn Ashmore, Alyssa Diaz, Nathan Fillion, Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter

Nathan Fillion and Alexi Hawley — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Nathan Fillion and Alexi Hawley

Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, and Shawn Ashmore— 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, and Shawn Ashmore

Mekia Cox and Richard T. Jones — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Mekia Cox and Richard T. Jones

Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez, Jenna Dewan, Tru Valentino, Alexi Hawley, Richard T. Jones, Michael Lombardo, Shawn Ashmore, Simran Sethi, Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil, and Eric Winter — 'The Rookie' Episode 100 Celebration
Disney/Raymond Liu

Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez, Jenna Dewan, Tru Valentino, Alexi Hawley, Richard T. Jones, Michael Lombardo, Shawn Ashmore, Simran Sethi, Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter

The Rookie (2018)

