‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed for Season 4 at ABC

Unsurprisingly, ABC loves Abbott Elementary as much as everyone else does! The network has announced that it has renewed the hit comedy for a fourth season.

The news comes as part of ABC’s presentation at the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour—and from Abbott‘s own Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis)—and just days after the Season 3 premiere aired (on February 7).

Season 3 kicked off with an episode that revealed some changes in the months that had passed, including that Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) now has a fellowship with the district and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) has closed the door on a relationship between the two (at least for now). As for when we might see her back in the classroom teaching, “that is definitely an internal struggle that Janine is going to have to deal with over the course of this season,” executive producer Patrick Schumacker told TV Insider. “Some big discoveries about her vocation come about in this season.”

Next up, in the February 14 episode, “Gregory’s Garden Goofballs,” Gregory is hesitant when kids start hanging out in his classroom at lunch, looking to him for advice as the “cool teacher.” Meanwhile, Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) is shocked to find Tariq (Zack Fox) is dating the mother of one of her students. Plus, Janine and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) try to hire an ASL interpreter for a student in Jacob’s classroom.

For Season 2, Abbott Elementary delivered a 3.56 rating in Adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across platforms, marking the strongest season average for an ABC comedy since the 2019-2020 season and ranking as ABC’s No. 1 multiplatform series.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-award winning series was created by Brunson, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. The cast also includes Janelle James as Ava Coleman and Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti.

Abbott Elementary, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC