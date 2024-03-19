‘The Good Doctor’ Cast Talks Series Ending & Season 7 Babies (VIDEO)

With the seventh and last season of The Good Doctor underway (Tuesdays on ABC at 9/8c), TV Insider sat down with the cast to explore how they are feeling about the show ending, as well as look back on some of their favorite memories from the medical drama series about an autistic doctor with savant syndrome.

“It feels a bit like graduation,” Freddie Highmore, who plays Dr. Shaun Murphy, shared. “Obviously, it’s this big momentous event that makes you nostalgic and is filled with memories. But at the same time, you’re sort of excited for the future and the new world that starts opening up. So it’s necessary and sort of positive to move on.”

There are “a lot of emotions,” added Paige Spara, who plays Murphy’s wife and new mom Lea Dilallo. “It’s seven years of my life. It’s the longest thing I’ve been a part of in my adult life. A lot of them are family to me. I’ll miss the stability that comes with the collaborative process with everyone when we’re on set.”

“It’s bittersweet,” said Fiona Gubelmann, who plays Dr. Morgan Reznick. “[I’m] grateful for the fun we had but sad to know it’s almost done.”

Season 7 will feature lots of babies, with both Dr. Murphy and Dr. Reznick tackling parenthood.

“Freaking babies!” Spara cried out, when asked about favorite guest stars. “Finn is my favorite. I love him. I love his smell. He’s six months old, and he’s, like, the happiest baby with the happiest eyes.”

“I think there’s like four rotating babies at once, and there’s some that are built for crying as soon as they come on set and then there’s the ones that are really quiet and good and just smile at you,” said Will Yun Lee, who plays Dr. Alex Park.

To hear more about the cast's favorite guest stars and episodes to film, watch the full interview above.

