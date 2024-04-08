John Mulaney Sets Live Six-Night Special ‘Everybody’s in LA’ at Netflix

John Mulaney is heading back to Netflix with an all-new six-part special titled John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA.

Part of the streamer’s Netflix is a Joke Fest, the unconventional show will feature special guests as is teased in the vague trailer, above, featuring Mulaney and an array of Los Angelinos. Set to debut on May 3, additional episodes will stream nightly from May 6 to May 10 with all-new installments debuting at 7 pm ET on Netflix.

Described as six live installments, Everybody’s in LA is a show where Mulaney explores the city of Los Angeles during a week when every funny person is in it. Among the funny people teased to appear in the special are Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman, and Chris Rock.

This programming format will make way for live-time appointment viewing this May that Mulaney fans won’t want to miss. Along with being David Letterman’s upcoming guest on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction… with David Letterman, Mulaney’s history with Netflix includes several specials — John Mulaney: Baby J, The Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous — and his variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.

Mulaney won Emmys for John Mulaney: Baby J — his most recent stand-up special chronicling his relapse with drugs and addiction as well as his journey through rehab — and Kid Gorgeous.

Hosted by John Mulaney, Everybody’s in LA sees him serve as co-showrunner and executive producer through his Multiple Camera Productions. Meanwhile, Ashley Edens serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Dave Ferguson serving as head writer. In addition to this series, Mulaney is also slated to appear at the Hollywood Bowl on May 4 as part of the festival.

