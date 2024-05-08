Fans Are Obsessing Over John Mulaney’s Hair in New Netflix Show

John Mulaney‘s new Netflix series John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA premiered on Monday night (May 6), and all anyone can seem to talk about is his new hairstyle.

The show, which is part live talk show, part sketch show, and part stand-up comedy, features a wide range of guests. For example, Monday’s episode saw appearances from Jerry Seinfeld, Will Ferrell, St. Vincent, Richard Kind, Stavros Halkias, Natasha Leggero, Chelsea Peretti, and more.

But the biggest star was Mulaney’s new cut, which was long in the back and featured 1990s-style curtains at the front. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the comedian’s new do, and opinions were mixed, to say the least.

“I like the Clark Kent thing John Mulaney’s got going on with his hair,” one fan wrote on X.

“John Mulaney’s hair in Everybody’s in LA is beautiful,” said another.

Another quipped, “Is John Mulaney wearing Jason Bateman’s old hair?”

“Why has John mulaney adopted the TikTok e boy middle part long hair look. Not saying I’m mad about it but it’s a choice,’ said another.

“Also, I’ve always had a thing for John Mulaney, but this longer hair?!” wrote one commenter.

“John mulaney please always wear sunglasses and never cut your hair,” added another.

Even Mulaney himself commented on all the attention his hair was getting, posting a Netflix billboard that read, “John Mulaney’s hair is different now. See it live.”

The new Netflix series, which runs nightly until May 10, comes amid a number of life changes for Mulaney over the past couple of years.

He divorced Annamarie Tendler in 2022 and welcomed a son with his girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn, in November 2021. He also had a stint in rehab in 2020 for adduction to Adderall, Xanax, Klonopin, Percocet, and cocaine, something which he’s talked openly about in his stand-up shows.