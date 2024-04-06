‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Faith Stowers Suing Bravo Over Alleged Knife Attack, Racism From Co-Stars

Faith Stowers has initiated legal proceedings against Bravo and its parent company, NBCUniversal, citing allegations of discrimination, retaliation, and the fostering of a hostile work environment.

In court documents obtained by People, which were initially filed as part of a lawsuit on Friday, April 5, the ex-Vanderpump Rules personality alleges that she encountered “racism, sexual harassment, and physical assault” after joining the cast during Season 4 of the series.

In the lawsuit, Stowers explicitly identifies multiple former cast members from the two seasons that she was on the show, with one of them being Lala Kent. Stowers alleges that during an intense verbal and physical altercation, Kent held a knife against her neck threatened to “cut a b*tch.”

The former Vanderpump Rules star, who left the show after filming for Season 5, also claimed in the lawsuit that her fellow cast members, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, spread a rumor that she had gone “AWOL” from the United States Army, and that she was a “serial criminal” who was going around drugging and robbing men in Los Angeles. After seeing a tabloid article about a Black woman who was wanted for theft, the two women contacted the police and falsely accused her of the crimes, allegedly as retribution for her cheating scandal with Jax Taylor. The lawsuit states that the only similarities between Stowers and the alleged assaulter was their “gender and skin color.”

Stowers claims that the attacks made against her are blatant examples of racial harassment. After bringing this issues to the higher-ups at NBC, Stowers claims that she was told “keep quiet and play nice.”

A source claiming to be close to Kent has denied Stowers’ claims altogether.

“There’s no basis to any of these allegations,” they told People. “It’s convenient she has a podcast coming out this Sunday and she’s doing a new movie with [Kent’s ex] Randall Emmett, so [it] feel like this is no accident.”

Although Schroeder and Douse were fired from Vanderpump Rules back in June 2020 for their racist actions, Douse has rejoined the cast for the 10th season in the midst of Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal.

