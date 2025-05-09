There was something very important missing from Bravo’s spring 2025 lineup: Vanderpump Rules. It’s been nearly a year since Season 11’s finale aired in May 2024, but with major changes being made to the show, Season 12 has been pushed back.

Bravo announced in November 2024 that Vanderpump Rules had been renewed for Season 12, but confirmed that the show will feature an entire new group of cast members. With the original cast growing up, starting families, and being torn apart by Scandoval, it was time for some fresh meat.

Scroll down for everything we know about Season 12.

When does Vanderpump Rules Season 12 premiere?

A premiere date has not been confirmed, but the cast began production in April 2025.

For years, new seasons of Vanderpump Rules premiered in November or December and then continued into the early months of the following year. However, Seasons 10 and 11 had less episodes, so they did not premiere until the beginning of 2023 and 2024, respectively, and then continued through spring.

Should history repeat itself, we should be getting a Vanderpump Rules Season 12 premiere at the end of 2025 or beginning of 2026. “It’s moving along at a very fast pace,” Lisa Vanderpump confirmed to E! News in May 2025.

Who is in the Vanderpump Rules Season 12 cast?

Vanderpump is, of course, returning as the owner of Sur, but no other cast members have been revealed yet. The cast will consist of a new crop of servers at Vanderpump’s iconic Sur restaurant in California.

“There are a few people that have worked there for years that obviously come with their own problems and then there’s some new people kind of joining in,” Vanderpump teased. However, she wouldn’t say if the new group is “better” than the veterans. “They’re different,” she confirmed. “You can say different.”

Is there a Vanderpump Rules Season 12 trailer?

Not yet, but check back here for updates as filming continues.

Vanderpump did hint that the storylines on the show will be different from what we’ve seen in the past. “It’s totally different to the original show,” the reality star explained. “Of course, it has to be different. That story’s been told. But you could film that show 365 days a year.”

Why is Vanderpump Rules getting a new cast?

With the original friend group “fractured” following Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss, it was time to move in a different direction. Plus, the goal is to bring the show back to what it initially was: A group of young people working at a restaurant hotspot (many of the OG cast members were no longer working at Sur by Season 11.)

“This is an attempt to recalibrate and bring the show back to the thing that made it such a success to begin with. It’s a fresh start,” a source told People.

“What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again,” Alex Baskin, executive producer of Vanderpump Rules’ production company, said in a statement. “With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together.”

Vanderpump Rules, Season 12, TBD, Bravo.