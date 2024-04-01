Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Outlander fans aren’t being tricked this April Fool’s Day as stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have teased the very real return of one fan-favorite couple for the eighth and final season at Starz.

While giving a behind-the-scenes look of the Scottish-based TV hit, Heughan and Balfe offer some updates on Outlander‘s final season production schedule as well as a glimpse at returning cast members Lauren Lyle and César Domboy, who are officially set to reprise their roles as Marsali and Fergus. (Before then, the drama still has the second half of its seventh season, set to premiere in November 2024.)

For fans who might need reminding, Fergus is the adoptive son of Jamie (Heughan) and Claire (Balfe), and Marsali is his wife, although she was also briefly Jamie’s step-daughter when he was married to her mother Laoghaire (Nell Hudson). Regardless, the duo are part of the Fraser family and will be onscreen for the final chapter.

As the fun social media video (above) begins, Balfe announces, “We finished a week! First week’s done.” After Heughan echoes that, he adds, “It’s been fun.” Together, they share some adjectives to describe the experience and there’s “new cast” involved with the production.

“You know what else we have? Balfe says, shifting gears. “We have some old cast…” When Heughan teases, “Do we?” Balfe goes on to say, “Should we say hi to them?” Together, she and Heughan shift the camera view to pan up so fans can see Domboy and Lyle in the background as they joke around.

It’s a welcome confirmation as Marsali and Fergus haven’t been spotted on the show since Season 6. Stay tuned for more updates on Outlander‘s final season as it continues to take shape at Starz, and let us know what you’re looking forward to most as we await the show’s upcoming Season 7, Part 2 return.

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2 Premiere, November 2024, Starz