[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

The 56 selected from”Hollywood Week” hoped to keep their American Idol dreams alive during the “Showstopper” round and first Monday show of the season. This field included platinum holders Julia Gagnon, Odell Bunton Jr., and Abi Carter. Each had to work the room and audience to impress the judges.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie had their work cut out for them as they made their “Final Judgment” who made up the Top 24. So much in fact, the panel needed to host a sing-off twice in the decision room. In the end, the two dozen who survived next head to Disney’s Aulani Resor Resort in Hawaii where they’ll take the stage for America’s vote. They will be mentored by Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll.

Find out if your favorites made it through below.

Jordan Anthony

The 18-year-old Australian opened up about his journey to the States with his dad, who happened to be a vocal coach. He sang “Love in the Dark” by Adele. Judges felt the goosebumps from the barista. Luke said he had an incredible tone and would love for him to continue to push to the next round. Verdict: Safe.

Odell Bunton Jr.

The platinum ticket holder from Austin, Texas dedicated the performance to his late sister, who passed away two years ago to cardiomyopathy. It would have been her birthday. The 28-year-old airport security worker delivered a standout tribute with “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by Nina Simone. Odell said 12 in the family were living in a hotel room. Katy recognized the pressure of having a platinum ticket and that unfortunately, this is as far as they can take him. It’s up to America now. Verdict: Safe.

Nya

The 28-year-old Broadway performer from Manhattan understood the assignment. She worked the stage on “Get Ready” by The Temptations. Katy liked how she owned it. Verdict: Safe.

Blake Proehl

The 24-year-old former footballer from Charlotte who loves his Nana was next. He got into the game with “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes. Katy could hear the inexperience and encouraged him to believe in himself. They had grandmother deliver the good news though. That he was going to the Top 25. Verdict: Safe.

Triston Harper

The 15-year-old from McIntosh, Alabama spoke about how important it was to have the support of his mom. He opened up about coming from times of homelessness and sleeping on sidewalks. The emerging country singer sang “By Your Grace” by Cody Johnson. Lionel was all smiles. “There is just something about him,” he said. Katy revealed he would be going into the Top 24. Verdict: Safe.

Roman Collins

The 24-year-old from Long Beach, California spoke about losing his mom at age 18. He reflected on how hard the anniversary of her passing can be. The car cleaner took the audience to church with his rendition of “Come Together” by The Beatles. His dramatic final move took him to the ground and threw Katy for a loop. Luke complimented his ability to find the gospel in songs they didn’t even know existed. Katy called it the best performance of the night. Verdict: Safe.

Alyssa Raghu & Kaibrienne “KB” Richins

Alyssa, the 21-year-old singer from Orlando, hoped to show how she has grown since her last appearance on the show in 2018. She chose “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor to do that. “I feel like the sauce has been seasoned correctly,” Katy said. Kaibrienne, the 20-year-old from Henefer, Utah, came out of a deeply emotional performance at the start of “Hollywood Week.” This time she chose “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynrd to show different parts of her voice. The judges had a poker face after, which left KB with some doubt about how she did.

For “Final Judgment,” the judges couldn’t decide between the two. They challenged them to a sing-off with one hour to prepare. These two hopefuls had to choose between “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and “Fingers Crossed” by Lauren Spencer-Smith before going with the “A Star is Born” anthem. Verdict: Alyssa: Cut. Verdict: KB: Safe.

Jack Blocker

The 25-year-old from Dallas called his first audition chaotic with Luke and the crew fighting for him. This time he performed “You Should’ve Seen the Other Guy” by Nathaniel Rateliff. “We didn’t know Jack,” Katy said during “Final Judgment,” Katy and Lionel are now believers. The crew that fought for him welcomed him to the Top 24. Verdict: Safe.

McKenna Faith Breinholt & Mia Matthews

McKenna, the 25-year-old from Gilbert, Arizona sang “Anyone” from Demi Lovato. Luke said they didn’t think it was the esthetician’s best performance. Katy thought there was a better song choice that told her story. Mia, the 19-year-old from Centre, Alabama, chose “You Ain’t Woman Enough” by Loretta Lynn. The judges thought she had a moment and had begun dialing into her country sound. Mia’s verdict: Safe. McKenna’s verdict: Safe.

Emmy Russell

Loretta Lynn’s 24-year-old granddaughter thought Mia did well with her grandmother’s song. She got emotional hearing it and had to maintain her composure before going on next. Emmy showed a new confidence with “More Hearts Than Mine” by Ingrid Andress. However, Luke could still see some underlying timidness, but they still thought she had the goods. Verdict: Safe.

Will Moseley

The 23-year-old from Hazelhurst, Georgia kept the party going with “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers. Judges loved his authenticity and it was an easy decision here to secure the former offensive lineman a spot in the Top 24. Verdict: Safe.

Ajii

The 27-year-old from Brooklyn developed a reputation as everyone’s biggest cheerleader. The nursing home security worker thought that may have attributed to why his voice was at 50 percent. One wouldn’t know that listening to him perform “Too Close” by Alex Clare. Luke thought it got a little screamy. Nevertheless, they gave him the good news he was Top 24. Katy encouraged him to think more about himself. Verdict: Safe.

KBlocks

The fun-loving 27-year-old from Mongomery sang “River” by Bishop Briggs. Katy’s jaw dropped watching the standout performance. “What I love about you is you give us your all and make us pay attention to you,” Lionel said. Verdict: Safe.

Abi Carter

The 21-year-old platinum ticket winner from Indio, California battled bronchitis during her performance. She powered through on a stripped-down version of “If I Could Turn Back Time.” Katy felt the guitar didn’t serve her well. Abi said she wasn’t as comfortable on guitar as piano. “The dream ends now…because it became a reality. Katy loves those swerves. Verdict: Safe.

Jayna Elise

The 2023 alum was hoping for better results during the “Showstopper” round this time. For the occasion, the 22-year-old from Washington D.C., chose “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion. Mission accomplished. Lionel revealed she made it to the Top 24. Verdict: Safe.

Jennifer Jeffries

The 17-year-old from Starkville, Mississippi planned to come out of her shell more with the latest performance. She put her unique vocal stylings on “Northern Attitude” by Noah Kahan. Luke compared her to Alejandra Aranda. “You’re our diamond in the rough this season,” Katy said. Verdict: Safe.

Julia Gagnon

The 21-year-old from Cumberland, Maine, felt the pressure as a platinum ticket holder. But then the college student hit the stage and proceeded to slay on the song which basically earned Jennifer Hudson her Oscar — “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls. Lionel felt she tended to overshoot. “Stay on your game,” he said. Verdict: Safe.

Ziggy & Mackenzie Sol

With one spot remaining in the Top 24, it came down to Ziggy, a 23-year-old reality star from the Netherlands, and Mackenzie, the content creator from Las Vegas. Ziggy was first with “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. He was motivated to show others the importance of being themselves. Mackenzie changed gears with “With A Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles. The judges liked both performances in different ways.

Undecided, they challenged them to a sing-off choosing between “Jealous” by Labrinth or Harry Styles’ “Falling.” The two went with “Jealous.” Mackenzie said he would never sing the song again, drudging up feelings from a past breakup. Katy encouraged him to channel that pain. Ziggy also dug deep as he sang for survival. In many ways, music is therapy for these hopefuls. Verdict: Mackenzie: Safe. Verdict: Ziggy: Cut.

Others who made it through: Kayko, Elleigh Marie, Kennedy Reid, Hailey Mia, and Quintavious

American Idol, Sundays, and Mondays, 8//7c, Fox