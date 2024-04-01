Jennie Garth Speaks Out About Amanda Bynes Amid ‘Quiet on Set’ Scandal

Jennie Garth is no fan of Dan Schneider‘s. The actor co-starred in the sitcom What I Like About You with Amanda Bynes from 2002-2006, a sitcom that was co-created by Schneider. Garth was asked about her working relationship with Schneider following the bombshell Quiet on Set documentary that details the alleged abuse child actors experienced on set of Schneider’s Nickelodeon shows. Garth was blunt in her response.

“I don’t want to talk about Dan Schneider ever again in my life,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. Garth did not explain why she made this statement about Schneider, but her love for Bynes has not wavered. Garth says she hasn’t spoken with Bynes since the documentary debuted on Investigation Discovery, but said, “I just love her and I would love to see her at any point.”

Bynes did not participate in interviews for Quiet on Set, but she’s seen in archival footage throughout the episodes. The footage shows inappropriate physical interactions between Schneider and Bynes, who at the time was a minor. The footage is shown to display the treatment the young star was subjected to while working on her hit Nickelodeon series like The Amanda Show.

Bynes returned to social media during the show’s release but has not publicly commented on its contents. According to TMZ, Bynes declined to partake in interviews because she didn’t have negative experiences to bring to light. Her parents also chose to remain private; other parents of former Nickelodeon stars have participated in the series (which is releasing a fifth, bonus episode on April 7).

Earlier in March, Garth praised Bynes’ filmography and said she’d love to work with her onscreen again.

“She’s done a lot of great work and movies that we all love,” Garth told Distractify, then referencing Big Fat Liar as one that hse loves. “When he’s dancing and he gets into the pool! So good.”

Both Bynes and Garth have said that What I Like About You was their favorite acting jobs they’ve ever had, noting that the cast (which included Leslie Grossman, Wesley Jonathan, and Simon Rex) made it great. Bynes said it was her favorite in a 2024 Cameo video, and Garth told Entertainment Tonight the same in 2019.

“That was my favorite job. Just being able to do comedy, multi-camera comedy like that, I loved it so much,” Garth shared. “It was a great experience and I would love nothing more than to revisit that show.”

Garth told Distractify that she’d “love to do another sitcom.”

“That’s a great lifestyle for me, because it’s like banker’s hours. You actually don’t work your entire — you get to have a life outside of your work. And I love doing comedy so much,” she said. When asked about Bynes’ Cameo confession, Garth said she’d love to work with her again.

“I felt very honored and sad because I would love to work with her again, and I don’t think that that’s on her docket right now,” she explained. “I just pray for her and hope that she’s happy and healthy. And that’s all I can do.”

Bynes has experienced some health crises in recent years. She was placed on psychiatric holds 2014 and 2023, the first of which eventually led to her being placed under a conservatorship run by her mother. In 2018, Bynes opened up about her struggles with substance abuse, and in 2022 she successfully petitioned to end her conservatorship.

Quiet on Set: Breaking the Silence, April 7, 8/7c, ID

