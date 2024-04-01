‘Chicago Fire’: Rome Flynn Exits Show After Just Six Episodes – Fans React

Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Rome Flynn‘s Chicago Fire experience was short but sweet, as the actor has confirmed he is exiting the NBC drama after just six episodes.

“Curtain call chicago fire,” Flynn wrote on Instagram on March 28 alongside a gallery of photos showing him on set, many of them dressed in his firefighter gear.

Flynn joined the long-running series for the 12th season, which is currently airing. He played Derrick Gibson, a former amateur boxer with a dark past, who earned his spot on Truck 51 after displaying a heroic act during a fire at a bike store.

Gibson tried to keep his past a secret from the team until Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) dug into his personal life. He later confessed to killing an opponent during a boxing match, which led to him leaving the sport and becoming addicted to pain medication.

Flynn’s final episode aired on Wednesday, March 27, when his character broke down and told Stella Kid (Miranda Rae Mayo) that he needed to leave to enter treatment after having withdrawals from prescription drugs.

Chicago Fire has seen several departures this season, starting with Alberto Rosende (Gallo), who only appeared in the first episode and moved to Michigan to be with his family. Meanwhile, Kara Killmer (Sylvie) exited on the February 28 episode to start a new life in Portland, Oregon, with her new husband, Jesse Spencer‘s Matt Casey.

However, despite the exits, Season 12 has also added some new faces, including Acapulco actress Jocelyn Hudon, who, according to Deadline, has joined the cast in a recurring role with a series regular option.

As for Flynn, fans were sad to see him leave, with many of them sharing their reactions on social media.

“Why you always show up on a show and leave?! First greys now this. Just stay put!!!!” wrote one Instagram commenter, referring to Flynn’s brief role in Grey’s Anatomy as Wendall Ndugu.

“Bro! U JUST GOT HERE. Why u leaving already?!” said another.

Another added, “You were such a good fit on Chicago Fire. We didn’t get to see nearly enough of you and now you’re gone. That sucks.”

“This is very upsetting ! I have missed you since you left B&B and was so happy to see you back on TV. I hope this is temporary and you will be back next season,” wrote another.

Flynn’s previous credits include The Bold and the Beautiful, The Haves and the Have Nots, How to Get Away with Murder, Dear White People, With Love, and Raising Dion.