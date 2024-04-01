All American is officially back for Season 6 beginning April 1, and stars Samantha Logan, Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, and Bre-Z are offering some insight into their favorite moments and what’s to come next.

Stopping by TV Insider’s official studio at the Television Critics Association Press Tour this winter, the cast talked Jordayla scenes, life after Billy (Taye Diggs), and more.

“I really love the scene where they have their first kiss,” Oniegou says of her favorite Jordan and Layla moment. “Not their first kiss,” she clarifies, “but their first kiss of the when they’re like, ‘Yes, we like each other…’ But I think in terms of what best represents them, I think it’s probably a scene where Jordan is spiraling and Layla’s like, ‘Relax, relax.'”

She looks to Behling who plays her other half onscreen, and he agrees, adding, “Any scene where Jordan is spiraling, essentially, and Layla is like, ‘Hey… relax, take it easy,'” is good to Behling.

As for what football looks like for Ezra’s Spencer with coach Billy (Taye Diggs) out of the picture, the actor shares, “I still think there is a lot more to that he’s going to have to learn and that’s where his relationship with coach Kenny [Mustafa Speaks] and the rest of his team and him and Jordan is going to be navigating the things that he doesn’t have Billy to lean on.”

“So that’s a new territory for Spencer,” he continues. “But he’s definitely done enough to be proud of and enough to that he has a good foundation for the next step.”

What else is in store for the rest of the crew? Watch the video interview above ahead of Season 6’s premiere on The CW.

Additional Reporting by Damian Holbrook

All American, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, April 1, 8/7c, The CW