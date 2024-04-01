Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

Tracey E. Bregman‘s Lauren Fenmore Baldwin will return to The Bold and the Beautiful this week for two episodes, airing Thursday, April 4, and Friday, April 5, on CBS.

As reported by Soap Opera Digest, Bregman, who also plays the same character on fellow CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, will crossover to B&B for scenes with John McCook (Eric Forrester) and Jennifer Gareis (Donna Logan).

This isn’t the first time Bregman has crossed over to B&B; she’s made several appearances over the years, starting in 1992, and even became a full-time cast member from 1995 to 1999. She last appeared on the show in October 2023 for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric’s epic Forrester fashion showdown.

Bregman debuted as Lauren on The Young and the Restless in 1983, starring regularly until 1995, when she made the permanent jump to B&B. She returned to Y&R as a regular in 2000 but still made sporadic appearances on B&B in 2002, 2004, 2007, and 2022.

“I’m honored that [Y&R and B&B co-creator] Bill Bell chose my character for the first Y&R/B&B crossover and so happy that both shows are continuing the tradition,” Bregman told Soap Opera Digest last year during her October B&B apppearance. “The crossovers are not only great fun for the viewers but for the cast and crews of both shows.”

It’s not yet known what Lauren will be doing when she returns, but fans will be hoping she finally discusses her history with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), the dastardly villain who was killed off in February.

For those unfamiliar, Sheila first joined Y&R as a nurse who seduced Lauren’s husband, Scotty Grainger. After Sheila became pregnant and lost the baby, she faked her pregnancy and kidnapped Lauren’s son to pass him off as her own. The feud between Sheila and Lauren has been ongoing ever since across both soaps.

Are you excited to see Bregman back on B&B? What do you think Lauren’s return will involve? Let us know in the comments below.