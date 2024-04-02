‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Tanner Novlan Talks Sheila’s Death & Loving Steffy

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

Most guys would be happy and relieved and thrilled to know that the person who shot them (and also tried to kill their wife) has died. But The Bold and the Beautiful’s Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) has been torn over his assailant going to that great soap in the sky. That is because the woman who pumped him with lead is his birth mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), who died during a violent struggle with his wife, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Savvy soap fans are skeptical that the naughty nurse has finally met her maker, but this week, Deacon (Sean Kanan), Sheila’s love, is proceeding with a memorial service for her. It will hardly be standing room only given her wicked past, but Finn and Hope (Annika Noelle) will be among the mourners (well, let’s say attendees) when Sheila is laid to rest.

TV Insider chatted with Novlan about Finn’s reaction to Sheila’s death, how it has affected his relationship with his wife, and why Finn isn’t surprised that Liam (Scott Clifton), a.k.a. “Captain Save-A-Gal,” is trying to take advantage of the trouble between Steffy and Finn. Read on to get insights from Novlan.

On paper, Finn should be glad that the woman who shot him is dead but she’s his birth mother, but B&B is reminding us that relationships are complicated.

Tanner Novlan: We dive into the complicated relationships. That is what makes Bold and the Beautiful so much fun. I think Finn has been surprised by Sheila’s death; he thought she was dead once with the bear attack, but this one is different with his wife being involved. He is definitely in shock over the circumstances in which Sheila died. He is dealing with some trauma. Finn wants to understand why he feels this way.

One thing is clear – Steffy and Finn truly do love each other.

Yes, it is nice to have her there for him and him for her. This is a complicated time. Steffy is stepping up and allowing Finn to work through this. Their love is very strong. It’s fun to watch them take on this challenge.

They could have easily split over this, but we haven’t seen that happen.

It is refreshing to see, isn’t it? A lot of times we might see characters ditch each other. I commend the writers for diving deeper into Finn and Steffy’s relationship. Let’s see how far it can be tested.

It was only a matter of time before Liam made his move with Steffy. Finn wasn’t surprised at all to see him show up at his office.

This is right out of Liam’s manipulative playbook. If a woman he’s been interested in is vulnerable, he likes to come and play Captain “Save-a-Gal.” Finn sees that a mile away.

Finn doesn’t know about Liam kissing Steffy not once but twice last year.

What kisses? [Laughs] I don’t know about any kisses! No, I do, but Finn does not. It is interesting how Steffy handled Liam. She still hasn’t told Finn about that. Finn certainly doesn’t want to see Steffy get sucked back into that vortex. It’s an unhealthy relationship.

Finn’s adoptive mother Li (Naomi Matsuda) is not shedding any tears over Sheila’s fate. She tried to kill her, too! Finn doesn’t want to hurt his mom, but he can’t turn off his emotions.

Finn is acknowledging why he’s conflicted over Sheila’s death. He knows none of this makes sense in his brain. He knows he should be doing a happy dance, but his emotions are telling him otherwise. Finn’s trying to understand them and process them. Hopefully, he does it in a meaningful way. His goal is to get over these feelings.

Sheila is gone, but viewers are skeptical as she’s cheated death more than once. Maybe we haven’t seen the last of her?

Sheila has had nine lives, hasn’t she? You never know. Keep watching. Honestly, I do not get to read the outlines in advance. This could have been her last stand.

You’re known to a whole different audience for your funny commercials for Liberty Mutual AKA Liberty ‘Biberty.’ There’s a new one out with LiMu Emu & Doug.

Yes. They had been trying to do something for a while with [LiMu Emu & Doug]. It’s fun to see how much they’ve been playing and to play a different character than I do on B&B.

