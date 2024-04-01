‘General Hospital’ Adds Kody Kavitha & Virginia Ma in New Recurring Roles

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Two new additions are arriving in Port Charles as General Hospital has cast Kody Kavitha (Dead End: Paranormal Park) and Virginia Ma (Chindia) in recurring roles.

As first reported by Soap Opera Digest, Kavitha and Ma will make their General Hospital debuts this week. Ma is set to debut on the Tuesday, April 2 episode, playing Madison, Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) new assistant.

Meanwhile, Kavitha will make her first appearance on Thursday, April 4, portraying Hunter, the new manager at Bobbie’s.

On television, Ma’s credits include The Thundermans, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and Magnum P.I. More recently, she starred in the 2023 romantic-comedy film Chindia and the 2024 thriller Final Heist.

Kavitha is best known for her voiceover work, most notably voicing Norma in Netflix’s animated fantasy horror comedy Dead End: Paranormal Park. She’s also provided voices for We Bare Bears, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Curious George, Apple and Onion, and Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here.

In live-action, Kavitha has appeared in episodes of Conan, Awkward, and S.W.A.T. She most recently voiced Jupiter Ellicott in the video game Starfield.

The addition of Kavitha and Ma marks the latest cast shake-up on General Hospital this year. In January, it was revealed that Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer Cassadine) would be temporarily exiting the soap while he filmed Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Monster series.

January also saw the departure of Avery Pohl, who played Esme Prince on the long-running soap. But February saw some returning faces, including William Lipton, who reprised his role as Cameron Webber, and Lydia Look, who returned as Selina Wu. And, most notably, Steve Burton returned as the iconic Jacob Morgan on March 1.

Meanwhile, Adam J. Harrington (reviving the role of John “Jagger” Cates), Jeff Leaf, and Daytime soap legend Eva LaRue joined the series.