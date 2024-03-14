‘General Hospital’ Star John J. York Shares Good New Amid Cancer Battle

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital viewers have been missing John J. York, who plays Malcolm “Mac” Scorpio on the long-running soap, but there is a sign he could soon be returning to Port Charles.

York hasn’t been seen on the show since last November, as he’s been undergoing cancer treatment. The actor announced last September that he’d be taking a “brief hiatus” from General Hospital, later revealing he’d been battling Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and multiple smoldering myeloma since December 2022.

After beginning blood stem cell transplant treatment in November, York has been on the mend and is now set to make his first public appearance alongside his on-screen wife, Kristina Wagner (Felicia). The pair will host a special Zoom fan event on Sunday, July 14, where viewers will get to hang out with the beloved soap duo.

“So much to talk about,” York said on X (formerly Twitter) while promoting the upcoming event. “And so excited to be with Kristina for her first Zoom! Hope you can join us!”

Hosted by Coastal Entertainment, the online event will see York and Wagner sharing stories from their time on General Hospital and answering fan questions. There are three different types of tickets available, with each having varying degrees of interaction with the actors.

“So happy to hear from you, John,” wrote one fan. “I hope this means things are going well. Definitely planning on joining you two.”

“This is great for a number of reasons, but for me the number one reason is that it means you’re doing much better,” said another.

Another added, “Hope your feeling better and praying your treatment is healing you, missing you so very much on GH, but want you back when your healthy and it’s safe for you to be around the crew, prayers for you and your family.”

York previously shared an update on his stem cell treatment in December, telling fans everything is “actually going along very well.”

“I have a long road ahead, but the test results are looking good; I’m feeling really good,” he stated. “Hopefully, hopefully, if things go the way they are, maybe [I’ll] be back on the show late spring, early summer.”

He continued, “I just wanted to thank you all so very much for all your notes and messages of support, encouragement and all the love you’ve been sending my way. I feel your hugs every day, and I thank you very much for that… So, one day at a time. We’ve gotta take care of this.”