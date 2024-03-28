Batter Up: Here’s How to Watch MLB Opening Day 2024 on TV

The Seoul Series in South Korea between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres was technically Major League Baseball‘s opening day, but there are 28 other teams starting their regular seasons on U.S. soil this week.

MLB Network starts things off Thursday, March 28, with a regional game featuring the St. Louis Cardinals at the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Toronto Blue Jays at the Tampa Bay Rays at 4/3c. (MLB Network games are blacked out in the participating teams’ home TV markets.)

In primetime on ESPN (7:30/6:30c), Corey Seager (pictured above) and the World Series champion Texas Rangers welcome the Chicago Cubs and new manager Craig Counsell to Globe Life Field.

Festivities wrap up Thursday night with the Boston Red Sox at the Seattle Mariners on MLB Network at 10/9c (subject to blackout).

Early-season baseball often has uncooperative weather: Thursday’s Milwaukee Brewers at the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at the Philadelphia Phillies games have been postponed to Friday due to expected rain.

Opening weekend continues Friday on Apple TV+ with the New York Yankees at the Houston Astros (8/7c) and the Cardinals at the Dodgers (10/9c).

Saturday’s action has the Braves at the Phillies on FS1 (4/3c), followed by regional action on Fox (7/6c) with either the Yankees at the Astros or the San Francisco Giants at the Padres.

ESPN’s first Sunday Night Baseball matchup of the season has the finale of the Cardinals at Dodgers series on March 31 at 7/6c.