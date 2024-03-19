MLB Seoul Series: How to Watch Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers Debut

While MLB opening day in the U.S. is still over a week away, there are two big games happening on the other side of the world.

The Seoul Series is a two-game set between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul, South Korea, March 20-21. They’re both regular-season games and count in the standings.

The Dodgers made the biggest splash in the offseason by signing two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani to a $700 million deal. They followed that up by adding Japanese right-handed pitching phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his nasty curveball. After winning 100 games last year, it’s World Series or bust for the Dodgers, who’ll get plenty of national TV attention.

ESPN airs both Seoul Series games live at 6a/5a c. Games are shown locally on Spectrum Sportsnet L.A. and Padres.tv.

MLB Seoul Series TV Schedule on ESPN

Wednesday, March 20

Game 1: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres, 6a/5a c

Pitching matchup: Tyler Glasnow vs. Yu Darvish

Thursday, March 21

Game 2: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6a/5a c

Pitching matchup: Joe Musgrove vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto