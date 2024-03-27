‘The Bachelor’ Winner Kelsey Anderson on Her Dad Looking For Love on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Kelsey Anderson has found everlasting love with Joey Graziadei, but could her dad follow in her footsteps? Kelsey’s dad, Mark, became an internet sensation when Bachelor Nation fans were introduced to him on The Bachelor Season 28, and now they want him to find love again after loss.

“I think that my dad is such an amazing man, and he would go through that journey really well,” Kelsey tells TV Insider. “I think that it would really open him up to love again, and maybe some new friendships and new experiences. So I fully support my dad in that. I’m trying to talk him into it.”

But is Mark the right fit for The Golden Bachelorette, which will premiere later this year, or could he become the next star of The Golden Bachelor? “I feel like he’d probably have to first ease into it, right? And maybe go on The Golden Bachelorette,” Kelsey says.

Tell me why Kelsey's dad is grey haired Travis Kelce #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/fRMYSHMwOA — Jamie (@jamiefb92) March 26, 2024

Kelsey opened up early on to Joey about her parents’ love story. Her parents met in the military, and her mom was awarded Soldier of the Year multiple times. Her mom sadly passed away after a battle with cancer in 2018.

“My dad is really my favorite guy,” Kelsey told Joey on The Bachelor. “Whenever anything happens, he’s the person I run to. Whenever I’m happy or sad. And definitely in happy and sad moments, I think that I really miss my mom, but I know that I have my dad that I can lean on.”

When fans first met Mark during Kelsey’s Hometown Date, they fell in love. Bachelor Nation quickly began rallying for Mark to follow Gerry Turner as the next Golden Bachelor.

Mark was in the audience during After the Final Rose as The Bachelor Season 28 finale unfolded. Mark started crying when Joey proposed to Kelsey on the beach in Tulum. Host Jesse Palmer teased fans by hinting that fans may be seeing Mark again in the future. If Mark does pop up on The Golden Bachelorette, he’ll have his daughter’s support every step of the way.

The Golden Bachelorette, Season 1, Fall 2024, ABC