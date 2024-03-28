March Madness: NCAA Men’s Sweet 16 TV Schedule

The quest for college basketball‘s national championship continues for 16 teams still alive in March Madness.

The Sweet 16 regional semifinal round tips off Thursday, March 28, with games in Los Angeles (West) and Boston (East). Friday’s games are in Dallas (South) and Detroit (Midwest).

All No. 1 and No. 2 seeds have advanced to the Sweet 16, with No. 11 NC State the closest this tournament has to a Cinderella team.

Sweet 16 power rankings from @TheAndyKatz #MarchMadness 1. UConn

2. Purdue

3. North Carolina

4. Illinois

5. Houston

6. Arizona

7. Marquette

8. Duke

9. Iowa State

10. Creighton

11. Tennessee

12. Alabama

13. Gonzaga

14. Clemson

15. San Diego State

16. NC State pic.twitter.com/WG5AJYT3ZN — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2024

Winners advance to the Elite 8 regional final round Saturday and Sunday on CBS and TBS/truTV.

The Final Four is Saturday, April 6, and the championship game is Monday, April 8, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Sweet 16 Regional Semifinals TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, March 28

7/6c: (6) Clemson vs. (2) Arizona, CBS

7:30/6:30c: (5) San Diego St. vs. (1) UConn, TBS/truTV

9:30/8:30c: (4) Alabama vs. (1) North Carolina, CBS

10/9c: (3) Illinois vs. (2) Iowa St., TBS/truTV

Friday, March 29

7/6c: (11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette, CBS

7:30/6:30c: (5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue, TBS/truTV

9:30/8:30c: (4) Duke vs. (1) Houston, CBS

10/9c: (3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee, TBS/truTV