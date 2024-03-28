March Madness: NCAA Men’s Sweet 16 TV Schedule

Zach Edey, Purdue Basketball
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The quest for college basketball‘s national championship continues for 16 teams still alive in March Madness.

The Sweet 16 regional semifinal round tips off Thursday, March 28, with games in Los Angeles (West) and Boston (East). Friday’s games are in Dallas (South) and Detroit (Midwest).

All No. 1 and No. 2 seeds have advanced to the Sweet 16, with No. 11 NC State the closest this tournament has to a Cinderella team.

Winners advance to the Elite 8 regional final round Saturday and Sunday on CBS and TBS/truTV.

The Final Four is Saturday, April 6, and the championship game is Monday, April 8, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Sweet 16 Regional Semifinals TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, March 28
7/6c: (6) Clemson vs. (2) Arizona, CBS
7:30/6:30c: (5) San Diego St. vs. (1) UConn, TBS/truTV
9:30/8:30c: (4) Alabama vs. (1) North Carolina, CBS
10/9c: (3) Illinois vs. (2) Iowa St., TBS/truTV

Friday, March 29
7/6c: (11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette, CBS
7:30/6:30c: (5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue, TBS/truTV
9:30/8:30c: (4) Duke vs. (1) Houston, CBS
10/9c: (3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee, TBS/truTV

March Madness

Men's College Basketball

NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship Game

