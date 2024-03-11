The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei has narrowed his bevy of ladies to the final three of Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance. And with The Bachelor Season 28 finale around the corner, fans have already started discussing the next Bachelorette.

ABC hasn’t announced the lucky lady who will be looking for love again on The Bachelorette yet, but there are plenty of women from Joey’s season who could easily take the mantle.

Maria Georgas is one of the contestants who has become a top choice among fans. The Canadian executive assistant’s magnetic personality and effortless chemistry with Joey made her one to watch on The Bachelor. She was also unpredictable, which made for good TV.

Maria nearly quit the show during Week 7 after getting embroiled in drama with some of the other contestants, and then, ahead of her Hometown Date, she revealed that she’d never brought a guy home to meet her parents. Joey ultimately sent her home at the ensuing rose ceremony.

Lexi Young is another notable pick from Joey’s season for the next Bachelorette. A season of The Bachelorette with Lexi at the center would be unlike any season of the show, as the Atlanta-based digital strategist notably opened up to Joey about her Stage 5 endometriosis diagnosis and increased risk of infertility.

When Joey told Lexi that his plan was a “two-to-three-year engagement and having a couple of years of marriage before settling down with kids,” Lexi realized their life paths were too different. She self-eliminated in Week 6. If Lexi became the next Bachelorette, she could find love on her terms while shining a light on a disease affecting millions of women.

The Bachelor Season 28 finale doesn’t air until March 25. Until we know how the rest of Joey’s supposedly “unprecedented” season breaks down with his final three, it’s difficult to decide who the next leading lady will be. Remember how Arie Luyendyk Jr. got engaged to Becca Kufrin and then broke up with her to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham, which led to Becca becoming the Bachelorette? And all that happened after the final rose ceremony. Bachelor Nation can’t put all their stock in one of the contestants just yet.

Still, it’s fun to make some early predictions! So who do you think should become the next Bachelorette? Cast your vote in our reader poll below, and sound off in the comments section.

The Bachelor, Season 28, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC