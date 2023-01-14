Netflix Cancels Neil Patrick Harris Comedy ‘Uncoupled’ After One Season

Netflix and Uncoupled are, yes, uncoupled. The streaming service has canceled the Neil Patrick Harris rom-com after one season.

In the series — from Sex and the City creator Darren Star and Modern Family scribe Jeffrey Richman — Harris played real estate agent Michael Lawson, suddenly single after getting dumped by his longtime boyfriend at the party Michael threw for him.

“Overnight, [Michael] has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City,” the show’s logline added.

Uncoupled Season 1 Neil Patrick Harris Netflix

Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Reviews for Uncoupled were decent, with TV Insider’s Matt Roush calling it “an arch season-long pity party sprinkled with sexy slapstick, sitcom bon mots, and strong female support from Tisha Campbell as Michael’s brassy co-worker and Marcia Gay Harden as a demanding and equally bereft divorced client.”

“Diverting when it’s not being annoyingly silly or telegraphing its jokes with the subtlety of a gay greeting card, Uncoupled is a mild amusement, a slight step up from the maudlin debacle of the Sexsequel And Just Like That…,” Roush added.

Uncoupled also starred Tuc Watkins, Emerson Brooks, and Brooks Ashmanskas.

According to Deadline, the axing of Uncoupled isn’t a surprise since the show only once hit Netflix’s weekly Top 10 ranking. Additionally, the site reports MTV Entertainment Studios was unsuccessful in finding Uncoupled a new home at a Paramount-owned network like Showtime.

