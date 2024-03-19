Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

After what feels like 84 years, rom-com hit Anyone But You is finally coming to streaming. Since the film hit theaters in December 2023, romance lovers have wondered when Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s movie would be available to watch at home.

Well, now we have our answer: Anyone But You will be available on Netflix starting April 23, four months after the romantic comedy was released in theaters. The movie was re-released on Valentine’s Day with extra footage.

The movie, which is inspired by William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, revolves around Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), who go from enemies to lovers down under. Bea and Ben’s great first date ends on a bad note, which leaves these two at odds for months. When they find themselves in Australia for a destination wedding, though, Bea and Ben decide to fake being the perfect couple to get everyone off their backs.

Anyone But You also stars Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet, and Hadley Robinson.

Anyone But You became a major success in theaters, earning over $200 million at the box office. The film is the first rom-com since 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians to make over $200 million and the highest-grossing R-rated romantic comedy globally since 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby.

The rom-com went viral on TikTok, which helped it continue its box office run long after it hit theaters. Fans also became consumed with Powell and Sweeney’s sizzling chemistry — both onscreen and off. The pair notably performed “Unwritten” with Natasha Bedingfield onstage at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, a sweet nod to the film.

Anyone But You’s blockbuster status has sparked a conversation about a rom-com renaissance and a possible sequel. Both Powell and Sweeney are open to a follow-up film. “We’re dreaming up a bunch of different ideas,” the Euphoria star told People. “We haven’t really solidified what we want to do yet, but we’re just dreaming up a bunch of different things and seeing what clicks best.”

When asked about an Anyone But You sequel on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sweeney cryptically responded that there’s a “high nine chance” it will happen.

Anyone But You, Streaming April 23, Netflix