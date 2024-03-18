Oprah on Weight Loss and Meds, National Geographic Celebrates Photographers, ‘Voice’ Battle Rounds, Stormy’s Story

Oprah Winfrey leads a roundtable discussion about obesity and the impact of weight loss medications on society. A National Geographic series profiles some of the world’s most adventurous photographers. The Voice moves from Blind Auditions to the Battle Rounds. Stormy Daniels tells her controversial story in her own words in a documentary.

An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution

Special 8/7c

Queen of Talk Oprah Winfrey, whose struggles with weight have commanded many a tabloid headline over the years, convenes a conversation with experts to address the new wave of prescription weight-loss medications that have taken the culture by storm. Returning to her favorite format of a live studio audience, Oprah addresses the stigmas attached to obesity while questioning medical authorities and hearing from patients across the country, including a teenager who was among the pioneers using these new drugs.

Photographer

Series Premiere 8/7c

Few journalism brands are more famously identified with cutting-edge photography than National Geographic, whose TV network devotes six hours over three weeks to celebrate and profile some of the world’s most adventurous visual storytellers. The series, from Oscar-winning filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo), opens with back-to-back episodes, the first capturing the underwater images of ocean photographers Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier, who travel to the Bahamas to find newly discovered seagrass beds endangered by oil drilling. The second hour profiles Anand Varna, a science geek with love for all things “icky” whose current project on metamorphosis includes photographing the development of a chicken embryo.

The Voice

8/7c

The Blind Auditions are over (boo), which means it’s time for the Battle Rounds, in which two singers from each team perform the same song for coaches Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, John Legend and Dan + Shay. They’ll then make the tough choice of who moves on to the next round, though each coach has one steal and one playoff pass, which sends a singer straight through to the playoffs.

Stormy

Documentary Premiere

No, this is not a tease for the upcoming Twisters disaster flick. Stormy is a documentary profile of the ever-controversial adult-film celebrity at the eye of a media and legal firestorm involving the former president. Director-producer Sarah Gibson (Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste) lets Stormy tell her side of things, insisting on her truth while describing herself, with typical self-deprecation, as an “idiot who can’t keep her mouth shut.”

