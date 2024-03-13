Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion didn’t waste any time getting into the thick of the drama. After catching up with some of the past Love Is Blind couples, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey turned to Jeramey Lutinski, Sarah Ann Bick, and Laura Dadisman (who Zoomed in from Barcelona), to get to the bottom of this crazy love triangle.

At the time the Season 6 reunion was filmed, Laura and Jeramey had been broken up for a year. He confirmed that he rode off into the sunset on jet skis with Sarah Ann, and they’re still together.

One of the biggest Season 6 scandals was Jeramey and Sarah Ann’s late-night parking lot conversation until 5 a.m. — while he was still with Laura. “I shared my location before I left the house,” Jeramey said during the reunion. “Nothing inappropriate happened. We did hang back and continue to talk afterwards. The only time I was ever at Sarah Ann’s house is when I went to go drop her off.”

Vanessa didn’t let Jeramey off the hook so easily. She asked him why he would leave his location on and then lie about it. Jeramey replied that he didn’t “intentionally lie.” Laura quickly chimed in to tell her side of the story.

“Honestly, I’m convinced that had I not woken up, he never would have admitted talking to her or going to her house in any way shape or form,” Laura said. “Sarah Ann was actually telling other people the exact same lie. They corroborated together that they never left the parking lot.”

The conversation quickly spiraled into a he said, she said. Jeramey claimed that when he got back to the townhouse, Laura was asleep. He stayed downstairs until he heard Laura getting up. “That’s not true,” Laura snapped. She noted that she “heard him come home and purposely stay in the living room.” When she woke up and Jeramey couldn’t give her a straight answer about his whereabouts, Laura “knew” that he had seen Sarah Ann.

Laura slammed Jeramey for never taking accountability for what happened. “You’ve never, like, flat-out apologized,” Laura said. “You’re a clown. You’re sitting there, lie after lie.”

Sarah Ann stepped in to defend her man and clapped back at Laura, “You should relax, calling someone a clown when you told him sh*t about me in the pods the entire time, saying that I’m a pick-me girl? You’re the pick-me girl.”

Chelsea Blackwell backed up Laura saying that Sarah Ann is “not a girl’s girl.” She quipped that she’s never stayed up until 5 a.m. “just chatting” with someone. Vanessa asked Sarah Ann point-blank if she and Jeramey kissed that night. “No, absolutely not,” Sarah Ann promised.

Laura took this opportunity to get in quite the dig at Jeramey and Sarah Ann. “I don’t care what they did till 5:00 a.m. I think they’re both disgusting,” she told the room.

Laura admitted that she and Jeramey had their issues, but she never thought that they wouldn’t get married. In the time since the parking lot fiasco, Laura convinced herself that Jeramey told Sarah Ann that he was going to break up with Laura that night they stayed out. Jeramey flat-out refuted this theory.

It may not be all sunshine and roses for Jeramey and Sarah Ann. Chelsea brought up that every time she’s seen Jeramey or Sarah Ann, they haven’t been together. Jeramey shook his head as Chelsea said this. “I asked if you were still with Sarah Ann, and you said no,” Chelsea recalled.

“We have gone through real-life relationship stuff since we have been together,” Jeramey responded. “Have we had our one-offs? Yes, we’ve had our ons and offs. We’ve had our ups and downs. We’ve had times where we’ve contemplated separating from each other. We’ve had times we’ve had to make up in order to make that happen. And at the end of it, we ended up moving in together.”

He continued, “Like, we’ve had our ups and downs, but we did realize fighting through things continuously, that we do love each other. We wanted to support each other through this whole process itself. And since we’ve been there, I’m not gonna say everything’s been perfect, but we’re still fighting for that every day.”

Laura called out Sarah Ann for not reaching out about the whole situation. She felt like Sarah Ann and Jeramey had been making a “mockery” of her since. Sarah Ann acknowledged that in the process of finding love with Jeramey, hearts got broken.

“And I apologize for that,” Sarah Ann said. “That’s not what I wanted, Laura. That’s not what I wanted. I’m sorry.” Jeramey followed up with, “I still maintain that nothing happened between Sarah Ann and I that night. It was wrong, should not have done it. That’s not her fault. That is — that is absolutely on me, and I’m sorry for that.”

For Laura, that’s all she ever wanted to hear. The trio officially cleared the air by the end of their confrontation, and Laura revealed that she’s now dating someone new. Onward and upward, Laura!