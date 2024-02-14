‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6: Which Couples Got Engaged? (PHOTOS)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 6 Episodes 1-6.]

Love Is Blind Season 6 has arrived. The first six episodes of the new season debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, February 14, making for a Valentine’s Day return for the Emmy-nominated reality dating series.

This season cast romantic hopefuls from Charlotte, North Carolina for the latest edition of the dating experiment. Thirty singles entered the pods, but only a small group of them made it to the honeymoon phase. Some connections were immediate, some love triangles quickly formed, and one breakup in the pods is sure to go down as one of the series’ most confounding moments. Looking beyond these episodes, teasers for the season at large revealed that the love triangles will continue to create turmoil beyond Episode 6.

If you’re in need of a refresher on who’s who in the Love Is Blind Season 6 cast, use this cast gallery as your guide (there you can also find where to follow them on social media). Below, find out which couples got engaged in the pods and their relationship statuses as of Episode 6. Stay tuned to TV Insider, as we’ll be updating this gallery weekly with updates from the latest episodes.

Love Is Blind is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey and is executive produced by creator Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Brent Gauches, Eric Detwiler and Brian Smith. The series is a product of Kinetic Content.

Love Is Blind, Season 6 Episodes 7-9, Wednesday, February 21, Netflix

Love Is Blind - Amy & Johnny
Adam Rose/Netflix

Amy & Johnny

Amy and Johnny, both 28, were the first couple to get engaged in the pods. Their emotional and physical connections have strengthened in the honeymoon phase, with the pair of them being the most visibly comfortable with each other out of every other couple on the honeymoon getaways.

Love Is Blind - A.D. & Clay
Adam Rose/Netflix

A.D. & Clay

A.D., 33, was in a love triangle for a bit, but she left the pods engaged to Clay, 31. Her first fling was Matthew, 37, to whom she felt very connected. But a bombshell moment in the pods and the women’s lounge revealed to A.D. that Matthew was lying about special things he claimed to have only said to her. When A.D. confronted Matthew about his dishonesty, he immediately got cagey and left the experiment to pursue who he claimed was his real No. 1 all along, but that was hard to believe.

Clay didn’t take A.D. nearly choosing Matthew over him well, but he also gave A.D. good reason to turn to Matthew. At one point in the pods, Clay pressed A.D. for answers about her appearances, listing certain physical attributes that he considered must-haves in a partner. A.D. rejected his demand, rightly saying that it betrayed the experiment’s purpose.

A.D. and Clay were able to talk through their issues and come to a place of understanding. The trust built through this led to their engagement, and while this cycle of Clay getting judgmental about appearances continued on the honeymoon, as did the cycle of them talking through the issues.

Love Is Blind - Brittany & Kenneth
Adam Rose/Netflix

Brittany & Kenneth

Brittany, 25, and Kenneth, 26, bonded over their shared faith and romantic goals. Their religious beliefs prompted them to wait until they’re married to have sex. During the first couples mixer on the honeymoons, A.D. asked Kenneth if he was confident that Brittany was equipped to be a mother to black children and the education that entails for a white parent. This prompted a productive and respectful conversation about being an interracial couple between Kenneth and Brittany later that night.

Love Is Blind - Laura & Jeramey
Adam Rose/Netflix

Laura & Jeramey

Jeramey, 32, was in a short-lived love triangle with Sarah Ann, 30, before he realized Laura, 34, was his No. 1. Laura was hardly interested in other men in the pods, keeping her sights on Jeramey. On their honeymoon, it was hard to tell if Laura truly had the ick for Jeramey or if her teasing his humor was just her way of flirting.

Things got tense when Jeramey told other couples at the mixer things she had said about A.D., who was being sexualized by several people on the trip. Laura was angry that Jeramey told people what she said, saying that she assumed he would know the comments were meant to be kept between them. Their conflict resolved, but it still feels like something’s not fitting right with these two.

Love Is Blind - Chelsea & Jimmy
Adam Rose/Netflix

Chelsea & Jimmy

Chelsea, 31, and Jimmy, 28, were involved in what Trevor, 31, called in the Season 6 trailer “a love star.” Chelsea was dating Jimmy and Trevor, and Jimmy was dating Chelsea and single-mom Jessica, 29. Jess was sure that she and Jimmy would leave together, but he chose Chelsea instead. Jess had some choice words for Jimmy when he couldn’t adequately express his honest feelings.

Both Jimmy and Trevor told Chelsea they loved her. The difference was that Trevor only had eyes for Chelsea throughout the pods portion. For a while, it seemed like a sure thing that Chelsea would choose Trevor. But she didn’t say “I love you” back to either of the men when they said it to her. In the end, she chose Jimmy.

On the honeymoons, Chelsea was showing some serious insecurities about Jimmy’s love for her, and Jimmy’s difficulty to express affection only made matters worse. His comments about how good A.D. looked at the couples mixer hurt Chelsea, and she spent much of the night feeling like Jimmy didn’t want to be by her side. It’s going to be a long road to the altar for these two, especially when considering the fact that both Jess and Trevor reconnect with their respective exes at a party in future episodes (as seen in the Season 6 trailer).

Love Is Blind

