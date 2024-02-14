[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 6 Episodes 1-6.]

Love Is Blind Season 6 has arrived. The first six episodes of the new season debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, February 14, making for a Valentine’s Day return for the Emmy-nominated reality dating series.

This season cast romantic hopefuls from Charlotte, North Carolina for the latest edition of the dating experiment. Thirty singles entered the pods, but only a small group of them made it to the honeymoon phase. Some connections were immediate, some love triangles quickly formed, and one breakup in the pods is sure to go down as one of the series’ most confounding moments. Looking beyond these episodes, teasers for the season at large revealed that the love triangles will continue to create turmoil beyond Episode 6.

If you’re in need of a refresher on who’s who in the Love Is Blind Season 6 cast, use this cast gallery as your guide (there you can also find where to follow them on social media). Below, find out which couples got engaged in the pods and their relationship statuses as of Episode 6. Stay tuned to TV Insider, as we’ll be updating this gallery weekly with updates from the latest episodes.

Love Is Blind is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey and is executive produced by creator Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Brent Gauches, Eric Detwiler and Brian Smith. The series is a product of Kinetic Content.

Love Is Blind, Season 6 Episodes 7-9, Wednesday, February 21, Netflix