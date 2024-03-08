Love is Blind. (L to R) Chelsea Blackwell, Jimmy Presnell, Brittany Mills, Kenneth Gorham in the season 6 reunion of Love is Blind. Cr. Greg Gayne/Netflix © 2024

Rest easy, Love Is Blind fans. You’re not going to have to wait too long to see the fallout of the Season 6 finale. The Netflix series dropped the wedding episode on March 6, and viewers found out which couples did and didn’t make it to the altar.

As with past seasons, the Love Is Blind Season 6 cast members will come together and look back at the season’s highs and lows. There will be confrontations, tears, and updates about where the Charlotte-based couples stand today. On March 8, Netflix released brand-new photos of the cast members who will be sitting down for the Season 6 reunion special.

Read on to find out all the latest news about Love Is Blind: The Reunion and see their stylish reunion looks.

When Does the Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion Air?

Take note, Pod Squad. Love Is Blind: The Reunion will hit Netflix on March 13 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The reunion special will be available only on Netflix. Episodes of Love Is Blind usually drop at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT — but not the Season 6 reunion!

Who Are the Love Is Blind Reunion Hosts?

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will be hosting the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion. The couple will be moderating the conversation and asking the cast tough questions about the season.

Who Will Be at the Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion?

Netflix revealed the confirmed guest list for the Season 6 reunion by releasing photos from the special. Chelsea, Jimmy, AD, Clay, Amy, Johnny, Jeramey, Laura, Brittany, Kenneth, Jessica, Sarah Ann, and Trevor will all be in attendance. The reunion special will also be filled with surprise guests, including Love Is Blind couples of seasons past.

Is There a Reunion Trailer?

Yes. Netflix released the official Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion trailer on March 8. The footage confirms that the cast members will address all of the drama that went down this season.

Clay will face the aftermath of rejecting AD at the altar during the finale. “She’s honestly the love of my life, and I did make a mistake,” Clay says. Trevor also makes an appearance and has to confront questions about possibly having a secret relationship on the outside while he was in the pods.

Netflix dropped an announcement trailer for the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion on February 23. In the video, the hosts go over the reunion invite list and ask fans to send all their burning questions for the cast.

Is the Love Is Blind Reunion Live?

The Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion will be “filmed in front of a live audience,” according to Netflix. However, the reunion special will not air live. The streamer abandoned a live-streamed reunion special after the Season 4 reunion’s massive 75-minute delay.

Season 6’s Love Is Blind: The Reunion will “bring together the love hopefuls for the first time since the experiment ended.” In addition to examining this season’s twists and turns, the cast will also “reveal secrets that have surfaced since the experiment concluded.”

In anticipation of the Season 6 reunion, check out new photos of the cast below.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion, Season 6, Wednesday, March 13, 9/8c, Netflix