Missing the pods already? Well, you won’t have to wait too long for more Love Is Blind. The Netflix dating show will return for Season 7.

Love Is Blind is wrapping up its sixth season on March 13 with the highly-anticipated Love Is Blind: The Reunion special. Current cast members and fan favorites from past seasons will discuss all that went down in Season 6, including Clay rejecting A.D. at the altar, Trevor’s secret relationship, and more.

With Season 6 coming to a close, the curiosity about Season 7 has only spiked. Netflix renewed the reality series through Season 7 in December 2023.

Scroll down to learn all the latest news about Love Is Blind Season 7.

Where Will Love Is Blind Season 7 Take Place?

Netflix hasn’t officially announced the location of Love Is Blind Season 7. However, a casting call in Minneapolis, Minnesota has surfaced online. Season 1 was located in Atlanta, followed by Chicago (Season 2), Dallas (Season 3), Seattle (Season 4), Houston (Season 5), and Charlotte (Season 6).

When Will Love Is Blind Season 7 Premiere?

Love Is Blind Season 7 doesn’t have a premiere date yet. Season 6 concluded on March 6, and the reunion special is dropping on March 13. Season 7 will likely premiere later in 2024.

Has the Love Is Blind Season 7 Cast Been Revealed?

The Season 7 cast has not been announced. The new cast members won’t be unveiled until closer to the seventh season’s premiere date.

Will Nick & Vanessa Lachey Return?

Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are expected to come back for Love Is Blind Season 7. The Lacheys have been the co-hosts of the Netflix dating series since its premiere in 2020.

The couple faced backlash from LIB fans after the Season 4 live reunion’s massive technical issues. A Change.org petition even emerged after the debacle to have the Lacheys removed as hosts, but they returned for Seasons 5 and 6.

Vanessa revealed that hosting Love Is Blind with her husband has benefited their marriage. “It’s such a blessing because I get to do it with Nick,” the NCIS: Hawaiʻi star told E! News in 2023. “And it really has become an important part of our marriage. It’s like the living marriage therapy.”

Love Is Blind: The Reunion, Season 6, March 13, 9/8c, Netflix