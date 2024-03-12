Why Is Laura Not Attending ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Reunion in Person?

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 6 Episodes 1-12.]

The Love Is Blind reunion trailer revealed that Laura Dadisman, who got engaged to Jeramey Lutinski in the pods in Season 6, will not be attending in person. Everyone else from the pods, including three cast members who didn’t end up engaged but still caused a stir this season, will be attending in-person. There will also be former Love Is Blind stars in the audience for the first time ever. Laura is attending virtually, but why?

It’s easy to think that Laura could be opting out of in-person participation because of the drama that unfolded between her, Jeramey, and Sarah Ann Bick in-season. Jeramey and Laura’s relationship fell apart when he reconnected with Sarah Ann, whom he dated in the pods before proposing to Laura, and lied to Laura about a night out with her. The trailer shows Laura and Sarah Ann fighting during the reunion special, airing on Wednesday, March 13 on Netflix; Sarah Ann calls Laura a “Pick Me Girl,” and Laura calls her a “clown.” As juicy as it would be for Laura to refuse to attend because of this beef, the real reason is much more simple.

Laura lived in Charlotte, North Carolina at the time of filming Love Is Blind Season 6. When filming for the reunion came around, Laura was on a business trip to Barcelona, Spain. She participated in the reunion via Zoom from her Barcelona lodging. As shown in her Instagram post below, Laura was still dressed to the nines for the live event like her Season 6 cast mates (see all of the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion portraits here).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion special.

What Time Is the Love Is Blind Reunion Released?

The Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion was filmed in front of a live audience; it won’t be airing live like Season 4 disastrously attempted. Typically, in-season Love Is Blind episodes drop at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesdays on Netflix. However, the reunion will be available on Netflix at 9/8c.

Who Is Appearing in the Love Is Blind Reunion?

Season 6 stars A.D., Clay, Jimmy, Chelsea, Jessica, Johnny, Amy, Jeramey, Laura, Sarah Ann, Brittany, Kenneth, and Trevor will all be part of the reunion. As the trailer shockingly revealed, Trevor will seemingly be directly questioned about the allegations that he was in a secret relationship while filming.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the reunion, which Netflix says will have surprise guests in addition to Seasons 1-5 stars Tiffany and Brett, Chelsea and Kwame, Alexa and Brennon, Colleen and Matt, Izzy, Micah, and Giannina. Look for them in their special seating area in the audience, where they’ll be asking some questions to the Season 6 cast.

Love Is Blind, Season 6 Reunion, Wednesday, March 13, 9/8c, Netflix