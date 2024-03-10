Did Leonardo DiCaprio Skip the 2024 Oscars After Snub?

Leonardo DiCaprio might not have been nominated for an award for his performance in Killers of the Flower Moon at the 2024 Oscars, but with the movie and his costars up for 10, it was assumed he would be at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre on March 10.

However, as viewers were quick to notice, not only was DiCaprio not seen on the red carpet—though there were delays due to protestors blocking traffic outside the theater—but he wasn’t spotted in the audience alongside the rest of his cast and the team of Killers of the Flower Moon when they were shown multiple times throughout the night.

DiCaprio has been nominated for seven Oscars over this career—including for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, The Aviator, Blood Diamond, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood—and won once for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for The Revenant in 2016. In one of the major snubs of the year, he was not nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Killers of the Flower Moon. The nominees are Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.

DiCaprio was nominated for a Critics Choice Award, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award for Killers of the Flower Moon, but The Holdovers star Giamatti won the first, and Murphy won the second and third for Oppenheimer.

Nearing the two-hour mark, a popular question on social media began to arise: Is Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2024 Oscars? He was reportedly spotted at a pre-Oscars party on March 8. Halfway through the ceremony, there had yet to be a sighting of the Titanic actor. “I don’t think he shows up when he’s not nominated,” one viewer wrote on the social media platform X. Another had the same thought: “Is Leonardo DiCaprio not at the #Oscars? I love when he doesn’t come when he gets snubbed.”

“Haven’t seen Leonardo DiCaprio in the crowd yet, i wanna know if he (justifiably) ditched in response to his snub or if he’ll go to support Lily,” another person wrote.

Check out some of those social media posts below and stay tuned for any updates.

