Oscars 2024: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

TV Insider Staff
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Backstage
Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

The Oscars

The 2024 Oscars have arrived, and this year, the 96th Academy Awards are offering up the film-centric fun at the pleasantly early hour of 7/6c on ABC.

The hottest races this year are largely between Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon, who all picked up multiple nods, including nominations for Best Picture. Also competing for Best Picture are American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest.

Returning to emcee Hollywood’s biggest night is four-time host Jimmy Kimmel, who will help to keep the ceremony moving along smoothly in the hopes that it wraps up for the 10:30/9:30c special showing of Abbott Elementary.

Scroll below for the full list of nominations and stay tuned as we update the list live with the winners indicated in bold.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

OPPENHEIMER, Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, 2023

Prime Video

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Directing

Justin Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie'

Barbie (Credit: Dale Robinette /© Warner Bos. /Courtesy Everett Collection)

Documentary (Feature)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary (Short)

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

International Feature Film

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest

Emma Stone in 'Poor Things'

POOR THINGS, Emma Stone, 2023. ph: Atsushi Nishijima / © Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction, Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Music (Original Song)

The Fire Inside, Flaming Hot
I’m Just Ken, Barbie
It Never Went Away, American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon - Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio

(Credit: Apple TV+)

Short Film (Animated)

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Short Film (Live Action)

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Erika Alexander and Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction

Orion Pictures/T-Street

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
The Holdovers, Alexander Payne
Maestro, Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
May December, Samy Burch
Past Lives, Celine Song

2024 Oscars, Sunday, March 10, 7/6c, ABC

The Oscars - ABC

The Oscars where to stream

The Oscars

