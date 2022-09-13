How Top 10 Most-Nominated Shows Did at 2022 Emmys

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
The White Lotus, Succession, Squid Game
Mario Perez/HBO; Macall B. Polay/HBO; Noh Juhan/Netflix

Heading into the 2022 Emmys, Succession led all shows with nominations with 25, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 each. But who took home the most Emmys (combined for the Primetime and Creative Arts)?

The White Lotus led with 10 wins, followed by Euphoria and Squid Game each with six. Euphoria and Squid Game were both among the 10-most nominated shows, but the three shows with five wins each weren’t: Adele: One Night Only, Stranger Things, and The Beatles: Get Back.

Emmys 2022: Who Had the Best Acceptance Speech of the Night? (POLL)See Also

Emmys 2022: Who Had the Best Acceptance Speech of the Night? (POLL)

From Sheryl Lee Ralph's showstopping moment to Brett Goldstein's bleeped curses and Jennifer Coolidge's dance moves.

Scroll down to see how the 10-most nominated shows did at the Emmys.

Matthew Macfayden, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin in Succession
Macall B. Polay/HBO

Succession

Total nominations: 25

Total wins: 4

Outstanding Drama Series; Matthew Macfadyen for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series; Jesse Armstrong for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series; Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso
Apple TV+

Ted Lasso

Total nominations: 20

Total wins: 4

Outstanding Comedy Series; Jason Sudeikis for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series; Brett Goldstein for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series; MJ Delaney for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus
Mario Perez/HBO

The White Lotus

Total nominations: 20

Total wins: 10

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series; Murray Bartlett for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Jennifer Coolidge for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Mike White for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Mike White for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score); Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Jean Smart in Hacks
Karen Ballard/HBO Max

Hacks

Total nominations: 17

Total wins: 3

Jean Smart for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series; Laurie Metcalf for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series; Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Nathan Lane as Teddy in Only Murders in the Building
Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

Total nominations: 17

Total wins: 3

Nathan Lane for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series; Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation; Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Zendaya in Euphoria
Eddy Chen/HBO

Euphoria

Total nominations: 16

Total wins: 6

Zendaya for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series; Colman Domingo for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series; Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming; Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour); Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Bill Hader in Barry
Courtesy of HBO

Barry

Total nominations: 14

Total wins: 3

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Series or Variety Program; Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series; Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix in Dopesick
Gene Page/Hulu

Dopesick

Total nominations: 14

Total wins: 2

Michael Keaton for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Britt Lower in Severance
Apple TV+

Severance

Total nominations: 14

Total wins: 2

Outstanding Main Title Design; Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game
Noh Juhan/Netflix

Squid Game

Total nominations: 14

Total wins: 6

Lee Jung-jae for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series; Hwang Dong-hyuk for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series; Lee Yoo-mi for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series; Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode; Outstanding Stunt Performance; Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Barry

Dopesick

Emmys

Euphoria

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Severance

Squid Game

Succession

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus