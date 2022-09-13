How Top 10 Most-Nominated Shows Did at 2022 Emmys

Heading into the 2022 Emmys, Succession led all shows with nominations with 25, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 each. But who took home the most Emmys (combined for the Primetime and Creative Arts)?

The White Lotus led with 10 wins, followed by Euphoria and Squid Game each with six. Euphoria and Squid Game were both among the 10-most nominated shows, but the three shows with five wins each weren’t: Adele: One Night Only, Stranger Things, and The Beatles: Get Back.

Scroll down to see how the 10-most nominated shows did at the Emmys.