How Top 10 Most-Nominated Shows Did at 2022 Emmys
Heading into the 2022 Emmys, Succession led all shows with nominations with 25, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 each. But who took home the most Emmys (combined for the Primetime and Creative Arts)?
The White Lotus led with 10 wins, followed by Euphoria and Squid Game each with six. Euphoria and Squid Game were both among the 10-most nominated shows, but the three shows with five wins each weren’t: Adele: One Night Only, Stranger Things, and The Beatles: Get Back.
See Also
Emmys 2022: Who Had the Best Acceptance Speech of the Night? (POLL)
From Sheryl Lee Ralph's showstopping moment to Brett Goldstein's bleeped curses and Jennifer Coolidge's dance moves.
Scroll down to see how the 10-most nominated shows did at the Emmys.