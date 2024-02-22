Todd Chrisley Speaks Out About Prison Life in Shocking New Interview

Locked-up reality star Todd Chrisley is once again speaking out against the conditions he’s allegedly facing in prison, where he’s serving a lengthy sentence for bank and tax fraud.

In a new interview with NewsNation‘s Brian Entin, Todd claimed he has been denied the right to attend church services and to speak with his wife, Julie Chrisley, who is incarcerated at FMC Lexington, Kentucky for the same bank and tax fraud charges.

Todd, who is doing a ten-year stint (reduced from 12) at FPC Pensacola, Florida, told Entin that his prison warden had denied his requests to talk with his wife despite the warden in Kentucky stating there was no security risk in letting them speak.

“[The warden] denied it within 15 minutes of getting the request,” Todd claimed, noting that he hasn’t spoken to Julie since he arrived at FPC Pensacola in January 2023.

The Chrisley Knows Best star went on to say, “[The warden] does not talk to me. The warden does not come around me. She does not speak to me.”

‘God, why did you forsake me?’: Todd Chrisley spoke with NewsNation’s @BrianEntin on his treatment in prison, where he is serving a 12-year sentence for bank and tax fraud. MORE: https://t.co/OrLC9SnTE9 pic.twitter.com/0KFmYXSiJu — NewsNation (@NewsNation) February 22, 2024

He also claimed the warden had told other prison staff that they needed to “grow some balls” when dealing with the reality star.

Todd alleged that fellow prisoners told him they overheard the warden telling prison workers, “Unless you are afraid of doing your job, you call (Todd) in, you write him up, you sanction him. I want him sanctioned.”

In addition, Todd says the warden put an end to prison church services because of his continuing to speak out against the conditions. He says twice a priest was called out in the middle of a service.

“That was their way of trying to intimidate me,” Todd told NewsNation. “I just walked out and said, ‘It ain’t going to change what I’m going to say.’”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not specifically addressed Todd’s comments, but spokesperson Benjamin O’Cone told NewsNation, “It is the mission of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to operate facilities that are safe, secure and humane.

He continued, “We take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community.”

Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison, though the sentences were reduced last year.

Over the past year, Todd has frequently spoken out about the alleged “inhumane” conditions at FPC Pensacola, including claims of blackmail attempts, rat-infested kitchens, out-of-date food, and “starving” the inmates to death.

Todd and Julie are currently awaiting an appeal hearing, which was postponed until the week of April 15.