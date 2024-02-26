‘Elsbeth’ Bosses on Expanding Carrie Preston’s Character From ‘Spice to the Main Course’

We’ve already seen Elsbeth Tascioni bring her quirkiness to two of Robert and Michelle King‘s shows, with Carrie Preston recurring on The Good Wife and its spinoff, The Good Fight, but now, she’s the lead of one of CBS‘ new dramas. But don’t expect to see too much that’s different about who her character is at heart.

“She brings her whole self” to Elsbeth, co-creator Michelle King tells TV Insider of the character. Just because she’s in a new city—moving to New York—and not just popping in and out as needed doesn’t mean there are any plans to change who she is; after all, the fun is exploring just that in a different way on the show premiering on February 29.

Elsbeth follows the titular astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. She leaves her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, where she finds herself jockeying with NYPD Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader. Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.

“I was going to say that she gives up her home, but she really didn’t [have a home in Chicago] because of the way she would visit our world in Good Wife and Good Fight,” adds co-creator Robert King. “If anything, it’s kind of, what are the challenges that come with Elsbeth being a fully-formed character? Because I think both Carrie and we were worried that on Good Wife and Good Fight, she was a spice, so what do you do when you move a spice to the main course? And Carrie’s up to the challenge of it, creating these many dimensions to how this character is perceived.”

He continues, “Obviously, Columbo never thought that way because Columbo was a consistent character from beginning to end, and the dynamic is what made it fun. How would he face a world of wine? How would he face a world of gambling or Johnny Cash or whatever? And I do think that’s the same instinct with Carrie and what she brings to this.”

We’ll have to see how she handles these investigations. Up first: a True Blood reunion for Preston, with Stephen Moyer guest starring as a popular theater director who may be involved after his student is mysterious found dead in her high-rise apartment.

Elsbeth, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 29, 10/9c, CBS