‘Elsbeth’ Adds Gloria Reuben as Wendell Pierce’s Wife

Elsbeth has cast Captain C.W. Wagner’s (Wendell Pierce) wife, and we cannot wait to see these two onscreen together.

TV Insider has learned that Gloria Reuben (CBS viewers will recognize her from her recurring role on The Equalizer last year) will be playing Claudia Payne. She’s a mainstay of New York society and known for her charitable work. She and Captain Wagner are a loving, Manhattan power couple. It’s a recurring role. Plus, we got Pierce’s first exclusive quote about the casting and what he’s looking forward to exploring with this look into his character’s personal life.

“I want to personally show Wagner as a very loving and kind man. I want to show the totality of the man and show a private side that is not a part of his public persona. And Gloria Reuben is coming on as my wife and there’s a sweetness to her, as I thought about it, in the way that she portrays roles and the work that she does that would kind of bring a sweetness out in me, in my character,” Pierce says. “So while we haven’t started to work together on that yet, I want to bring out that sweeter side of him when he’s with her, and that’ll show you the impact that she has on him and the love that they have. It’s always a wonderful thing to depict a loving couple.”

He adds, “I look forward to it. I’ve never worked with her, and I love her work.”

The new drama, which premieres on Thursday, February 29, is based on Carrie Preston‘s character Elsbeth Tascioni, featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. The astute but unconventional attorney utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner, a charismatic and revered leader. Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.

Elsbeth, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 29, 10/9c, CBS