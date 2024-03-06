Did Jane Krakowski kill Linda Lavin? We’re talking about their characters in the next Elsbeth episode, of course.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at their guest spots in the next new episode, airing April 4. Lavin plays Gloria, a loathed co-op board president, and Krakowski is Joann, a high-powered Manhattan real estate player. Check out our photos of the two of them, as well as Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, below.

In “A Classic New York Character,” after the loathed Co-Op Board President of a luxury pre-war building falls off her balcony to her death, Elsbeth and Kaya (Carra Patterson) are called to the scene to dig for a lead. Things take a shocking turn when the team suspects more than one of her potential enemies could have been behind the murder, including Joann, a high-powered Manhattan real estate broker with huge clients and even bigger secrets.

While this episode won't air until April 4, you'll want to tune in to Elsbeth on Thursday, March 14 at 10/9c and Saturday, March 30 at 8/7c on CBS for re-airings of the premiere (which is also streaming on Paramount+); the first will include special behind-the-scenes footage.

As the series premiere demonstrated, Elsbeth isn’t a whodunnit. Rather, “it’s a, how does she figure it out?”co-creator Michelle King told TV Insider.

“There’s whodunnits within how do you figure it out? There might be something that ends a little more tentatively than you thought—or not ends, but it might be in the middle like, wait a minute, did that person have an accomplice?” added Robert King. “It allows you to use all the tools of fun mystery solving, if you don’t have the expected Agatha Christie whodunnit, because that’s just a puzzle. What you want is something that is a little more complicated than a puzzle.”

Scroll down to check out photos of Krakowski and Lavin.

