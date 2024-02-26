Ricki Lake Speaks About Her Incredible 30-Pound Weight Loss

Ricki Lake has been on an incredible health journey over the past four months and has now shared her story with fans, revealing she’s lost over 30 pounds.

The iconic daytime talk show host posted on Instagram on Saturday, February 24, where she shared several photos showing her weight loss progress over the past few months. This included a recent pic of her and her husband, Ross Burningham, on a hike, two photos of herself taken at the start of her journey, and a more recent post-workout mirror.

“Hi friends. I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months,” Lake wrote alongside the photos. “On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier. My husband, Ross joined me in this effort.”

She continued, “Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.) But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own.”

Lake went on to say she was “a bit worried” that she wouldn’t be able to shed weight like she had in the past, citing her age, 55, and being in perimenopause as factors.

“I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong,” she added. “I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years.”

This isn’t the first time Lake has been open with her followers regarding her health and personal life. Back in 2019, she revealed she’d been suffering from hair loss and decided to shave her head. She shared the video footage of the head shaving three years later on her Instagram.

“In this video, you can see me come to a place of peace, liberation, and most importantly, self-love and self-acceptance,” she wrote at the time. “May all of you struggling with whatever also come to a place of peace and acceptance. Life is too damn short.”

On January 1, 2024, Lake celebrated the fourth anniversary of her head shaving by sharing a photo of the haircut.

“It was on this day, I made the decision to shave my head. After so many years of suffering silently with my hair loss, I made the conscious choice to take matters into my own hands and surrender. And Let it go,” she captioned the pic.

“My transformation was so much more than physical. I faced one of my greatest fears that day. I will always acknowledge this anniversary and reflect on the growth and self love that came from my taking this huge leap of faith,” she concluded.