Has ‘The Bear’ Been Renewed for Season 4? Signs Say ‘Yes, Chef’

The Bear‘s third season may have yet to hit your TV screens, but rumors of a fourth season are already swirling as filming on additional episodes is supposedly taking place in Chicago.

According to Deadline, the series about chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his ragtag kitchen team comprised of Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Marcus (Lionel Boyce), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), Fak (Matty Matheson), and more will be back for another chapter after the forthcoming season slated to arrive this June.

Season 3 of the FX series that streams exclusively on Hulu was picked up in November 2023, and filming began earlier this year in Chicago. Filming back-to-back isn’t an uncommon strategy, especially as the superstar cast becomes busier with other projects. But considering Atlanta was FX’s last show to follow this filming schedule, some people are speculating that Season 4 could be The Bear‘s last.

TV Insider has reached out to the network for comment about a fourth season.

According to the local Chicago outlet, ReelChicago, The Bear‘s fourth season will film back-to-back with the current third season. Their report also suggests the fourth season would likely be the series’ last as creator Chris Storer‘s original vision only included three seasons.

But without any confirmations, the nature of Season 4 being the show’s last, is entirely hearsay. According to Deadline, a fifth season isn’t off the table.

Currently, The Bear‘s third season is set to premiere in June as Seasons 1 and 2 did in years prior. For a more in-depth look at the next chapter, check out our roundup of everything we know so far, here. And stay tuned for updates about Season 4 as we learn more information.

