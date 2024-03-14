Has ‘The Bear’ Been Renewed for Season 4? Signs Say ‘Yes, Chef’

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, and Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' Season 2
Chuck Hodes/FX

The Bear

 More

The Bear‘s third season may have yet to hit your TV screens, but rumors of a fourth season are already swirling as filming on additional episodes is supposedly taking place in Chicago.

According to Deadline, the series about chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his ragtag kitchen team comprised of Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Marcus (Lionel Boyce), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), Fak (Matty Matheson), and more will be back for another chapter after the forthcoming season slated to arrive this June.

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear'

(Credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Season 3 of the FX series that streams exclusively on Hulu was picked up in November 2023, and filming began earlier this year in Chicago. Filming back-to-back isn’t an uncommon strategy, especially as the superstar cast becomes busier with other projects. But considering Atlanta was FX’s last show to follow this filming schedule, some people are speculating that Season 4 could be The Bear‘s last.

TV Insider has reached out to the network for comment about a fourth season.

According to the local Chicago outlet, ReelChicago, The Bear‘s fourth season will film back-to-back with the current third season. Their report also suggests the fourth season would likely be the series’ last as creator Chris Storer‘s original vision only included three seasons.

'The Bear': Everything We Know About Season 3 So Far
Related

'The Bear': Everything We Know About Season 3 So Far

But without any confirmations, the nature of Season 4 being the show’s last, is entirely hearsay. According to Deadline, a fifth season isn’t off the table.

Currently, The Bear‘s third season is set to premiere in June as Seasons 1 and 2 did in years prior. For a more in-depth look at the next chapter, check out our roundup of everything we know so far, here. And stay tuned for updates about Season 4 as we learn more information.

FX’s The Bear, Season 3 Premiere, June 2024, Hulu

The Bear - Hulu

The Bear where to stream

The Bear

Abby Elliott

Ayo Edebiri

Christopher Storer

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Edwin Lee Gibson

Jeremy Allen White

Lionel Boyce

Liza Colón-Zayas

Matty Matheson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Robyn Bernard as Terry Brock for 'General Hospital'
1
‘General Hospital’ Actress Robyn Bernard Found Dead in Field
Trevor in 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 reunion
2
‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion: Trevor Confirms Texts With Ex Are Real — See His Response
Troy Meyer in March 13, 2024 episode of 'Jeopardy'
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Troy Meyer’s Jaw-Dropping Win in ‘TOC’ Finals
Oliver Stark as Evan 'Buck' Buckley, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Kenneth Choi as Howie 'Chimney' Han, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta 'Hen' Wilson, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz — '9-1-1' Season 7
4
Did ‘9-1-1’s Move to ABC Change Anything About the Show?
John J. York in 'General Hospital'
5
‘General Hospital’ Star John J. York Shares Good New Amid Cancer Battle