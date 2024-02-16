We Asked, You Answered: The Hottest TV Couple of All Time Is…

At the beginning of this month, we asked all of you TV fans to cast your votes for who you think is the hottest TV couple of all time. Now, the votes are in, and the winning couple won in a landslide.

TV Insider has been commemorating the greatest onscreen romances for the last 10 days. We began with historical romances and continued to traverse genres like costume dramas, comedies, supernatural, musicals, sports, and more.

Among the couples were cinematic greats like Maria (Julie Andrews) and Captain Von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) from The Sound of Music, as well as contemporary fictional lovers like Issa (Issa Rae) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) from Insecure and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson) from New Girl.

Our hottest TV couple of all time selections were the couples our staff loves most: Outlander‘s Jamie and Claire (Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe), Yellowstone‘s Beth and Rip (Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser), Grey’s Anatomy‘s Meredith and Derek (Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey), Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Buffy and Angel (Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz), Bridgerton‘s Daphne and Simon (Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page), Virgin River‘s Mel and Jack (Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson), and Poldark‘s Demelza and Ross (Eleanor Tomlinson and Aidan Turner).

After two weeks of voting, the winner is… Outlander‘s Jamie and Claire! Outlander fans really showed up and showed out for this time-traveling romantic epic. Out of 2,058 total votes, 1,566 of them were for Jamie and Claire. The first runner-up wasn’t even close. In second place was Yellowstone‘s Beth and Rip at 181 votes.

Third place went to Grey’s Anatomy‘s Meredith and Derek with 113, followed by Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Buffy and Angel in fourth with 65 votes. Rounding out the list are Bridgerton, Virgin River, and Poldark in fifth, sixth, and seventh place, respectively.

No matter where each show placed, these fictional romances are beloved by many. If this stroll down TV memory lane made you want to rewatch any of these titles, or maybe even watch one for the first time, that’s a big win in our book.