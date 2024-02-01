Who’s the Hottest TV Couple of All Time? Cast Your Vote! (POLL)

Jamie and Claire. Beth and Rip. Meredith and Derek. Television’s hot and heavy romances keep us coming back for more. But which TV couple is the greatest of all time? It may seem impossible to pick, but that’s what we’re asking of you.

We previously held a vote for TV’s sexiest couple of 2023, and readers determined that T.K. and Carlos from 9-1-1: Lone Star should have the honor. Now, we’ve compiled our favorite TV couples from decades of TV and film in TV Insider Magazine‘s February issue featuring The 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances. But who is the hottest small-screen couple of them all? This is your chance to be heard!

And while there are plenty of comedy couples we adore, it’s the dramas that have consistently delivered the most epic TV love stories through the years. Whether it be couples from historical dramas, like Outlander and Bridgerton, or modern-day pairs like those from Grey’s Anatomy, Virgin River, and Yellowstone, we can’t get enough of these romantic sagas.

Below, find our seven picks for the hottest TV couples of all time, and cast your vote for the G.O.A.T. The poll ends at 11:59 pm ET on February 14, and the results will be announced shortly after. Get to voting! And stay tuned as we count down the 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances on TV Insider, beginning February 5 and running through Valentine’s Day!