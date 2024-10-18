HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk has reacted to comments that she’s the spitting image of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura, and responded to a fan who asked if they are related.

Mormon Wives has been a huge hit for Hulu since it premiered on September 6. In a recent Instagram story Q&A session, a fan told Good Bones star Mina that Jessi “looks and sounds like you,” then asked “Are you related?”

In response, Mina said she was flattered by the comparisons, but she added, “I’m not sure I see it,” followed by a “tears of joy” emoji. “But she’s pretty so I’ll take it. LOL.”

At 32, Ngatikaura describes herself as the “grandma” of the group on Mormon Wives. The Utah-based salon owner and beauty school owner is married to Jordan. Together they have a blended family with children coming from past relationships. Mormon Wives Season 2 has been greenlit and will feature 20 new episodes, with talk already of a third season, according to Variety.

During the same Q&A session on social media, Mina was asked if she missed filming Good Bones. The popular show ended a year ago stemming largely from the rift with her mom Karen E. Laine.

Mina, who turns 40 on November 26, admitted, “I miss the real work. The fun. The pranks. The amazing relationships. The experiences I got to have that I never would have had if not for the show. 100% I miss it.”

Starsiak Hawk and Laine were in this year’s three-episode revival of Good Bones, a limited series dubbed Good Bones: New Beginnings. However, mother and daughter didn’t share the screen or collaborate on projects. The show didn’t allude to any offscreen drama either.

Outside of producing television, she is busy with family life. Mina and husband Stephen, who she married in 2016, have two children Jack, 5, and Charlotte, 2. No word if she has become a fan of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as of press time.