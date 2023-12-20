‘Good Bones’ Stars Karen E. Laine & Cory Miller Reunite Amid Mina Starsiak Hawk Beef

Good Bones might have ended back in August, but two of the HGTV show’s stars, Karen E. Laine and Cory Miller, recently reunited to work on a new project.

On Sunday, December 17, Laine posted a photo of Miller on Instagram, writing, “@cory_miller30 (aka @millerbuilt_llc) visited my little Wilmington house! So much fun and nice to have an extra brain, and good attitude, for problem solving.”

Miller served as project manager on Good Bones, the renovation show that revolved around Laine and her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk; the duo started the Two Chicks and a Hammer business in 2007.

The reunion between Laine and Miller comes amid fallings out between Hawk and some of her former co-stars. Hawk has previously opened up about the rift between her and her mother, noting that the pair haven’t spoken to each other in over a year. However, last week, she also touched on her relationship with Miller.

On last week’s Mina AF podcast, a listener asked if Hawk and Miller were still friends after fans noticed they no longer followed each other on social media.

“So, there’s been enough questions about Cory that I’m going to try to address this in a respectful way, again, understanding that I have a platform that he maybe doesn’t have,” Hawk said. “Cory and I are not on speaking terms. I am positive that there are things he feels like I did to him, and I’ve known him since he was 11, and I’ve always had a soft spot for him.”

Despite being long-time friends, Hawk said “a couple things that happened toward the end [of the series]” led to her falling out with Miller.

​​”I just don’t want that energy in my life,” she continued. “I’ve got a lot of amazing people, and part of that means not hate-following or not anger-following like, ‘Let me see what this person is doing.’”

Hawk is currently working on a lake house renovation with her husband, Steve Hawk, which will be featured in a new two-part spinoff special.

Meanwhile, Laine has been keeping fans up to date with her renovation project in Wilmington, which has led many to speculate she is setting up her own spinoff series. Miller previously shared an Instagram Story featuring Laine, which hinted at a new project by tagging HGTV.