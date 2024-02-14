‘The Conners’: Bev’s Puppy Purchases Concern Jackie & Darlene in First Look (VIDEO)

The Conners are serving up sweetness in an exclusive first look at the show’s Valentine’s Day episode, which sees Estelle Parsons reprise her beloved role as Bev.

While Bev is as chipper as ever when Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) drop by her place, they try explaining how they believe her credit card was hacked and will be out of use until things are sorted. But is this really a case of credit card fraud?

“Mom, your card is gonna be unusable for one or two days,” Jackie tells Bev seriously in the sneak peek clip, above. “Somebody bought puppies, sponsored orphans, signed up for a timeshare, and donated to some sketchy organization that’s had four documentaries about it,” Jackie adds, holding up four fingers for emphasis.

As Jackie rattles off these purchases, Bev flutters around her before claiming the blame for such charges. Looking Jackie in the eyes, Bev points to herself and calmly says, “That was me.”

Jackie is immediately concerned as Darlene watches on, but Bev seems unbothered as she turns to her bedroom to open the closed door. “What?” Jackie exclaims mere moments before two adorable little black puppies (appearing to be Scotties) step out of the closed area into the living room.

Bending down to pick one up along with Darlene, Bev holds the little fur ball up to Jackie asking, “Isn’t he cute?” with a sweet little giggle.

“Why would you buy all these things?” Darlene finally chimes in. “And more importantly, how are you gonna pay for them?” Jackie posits.

That seems like an answer for later as Bev goes to sit down with one of the puppies. See what else she has to say in the full sneak peek clip, above, and don’t miss Bev’s return when The Conners‘ latest episode airs on ABC.

The Conners, Season 6, “Valentine’s Day Treats and Credit Card Cheats,” Wednesday, February 14, 8/7c, ABC