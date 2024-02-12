Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 is on its way with several new changes, including the shift of Ellen Pompeo‘s Meredith Grey from series regular to recurring, as well as the return of Jessica Capshaw as Dr. Arizona Robbins.

As recently confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Pompeo is only expected to appear in four episodes during the season. So of course, many are speculating that some Meredith storylines will be dropped in this strikes-shortened, 10-episode season. Although ABC says she may appear in more installments, reps have declined to comment further, fueling the speculation.

No matter what, some things need to be addressed about the titular Dr. Grey in the future this season, and these are the three most pressing.

Is Nick Marsh the Next Great Romance for Meredith?

The last we saw of Scott Speedman’s Nick Marsh, he was in Boston reuniting with Meredith for the first time in a while.

In the Season 20 trailer, we see Nick getting close to her again and telling her he wants to spend his life with her. This must be addressed in one of Meredith’s four episodes. But given the limited screen time, will we see Nick and Meredith actually interact and build a lasting love, or will he be stuck being referred to in passing as “home with the kids, but he says hi”? Only time will tell.

What Will Come of Her Alzheimer’s Research Storyline?

Pompeo’s reduced role as Meredith in Season 20 makes her character less central, but her shocking Alzheimer’s research revelations in the Season 19 finale demand attention.

Mer has found evidence that the current Alzheimer’s research is built on a faulty premise — and, worse, doctors are doctoring brain scans to support their research.

Meredith’s theory rattled Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), with Richard refusing to accept it as true and Amelia struggling with its implications — mainly, what it says about her late brother Derek’s work and legacy. We need to see this storyline — which traces all the way back to Meredith’s mother Ellis’ health battle in the early seasons — finally come to a worthy conclusion.

Will Meredith Pass the Torch?

Meredith has been the central character of Grey’s for 19 seasons and about 410 episodes so far. Now that she’s been reduced to a recurring character, who does the series focus on going forward? The show has been teasing several replacements, such as Amelia, who has been part of the show for almost a decade. Not only that, but she also has a history with most of the medical staff, including her sister-in-law Meredith. However, given its ensemble cast of characters, the series may move forward without a central figure at all. Time will tell!