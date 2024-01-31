‘Grey’s Anatomy’: See Ellen Pompeo’s Return to Grey Sloan in Season 20 Trailer (VIDEO)

When it comes to ABC’s latest teaser for Grey’s Anatomy Season 20, we can’t help but notice how much Ellen Pompeo‘s Dr. Meredith Grey gets the focus despite her transition to a guest starring role.

The previous season saw Meredith relocating to Boston, but as the teaser indicates, she will be popping in and out of Seattle and be back at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in at least a few episodes.

The trailer above begins with Meredith questioning Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) about “how long do I have to wait,” although we don’t quite know what she’s waiting for. We also see Bailey tell Meredith that the interns are facing a few challenges, and Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) makes a return to Grey Sloan, threatening to fire a few following the Season 19 finale, where Meredith and he confessed to each other in Boston. And, of course, we see the interns getting into some complicated relationships with one another.

Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) are now romantically involved, while Richard (James Pickens Jr.) grapples with his sobriety.

The teaser also provides an update on Teddy Altman’s (Kim Raver) fate, which hung in the balance at the close of Season 19 when she collapsed after complaining of a toothache. In the closing moments of the teaser, Winston (Anthony Hill) reveals that she is in “critical condition.”

See the trailer above for the rest.

The long-running hospital drama from Shonda Rhimes was celebrated at the 75th Emmys on Monday, January 15, with an eagerly-awaited reunion of beloved Grey’s Anatomy cast members Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., and Wilson.

Pompeo’s guest starring role comes as her Hulu limited series Orphan began filming in September 2023.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 20 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 2024, 9/8c, ABC

