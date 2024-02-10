‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jessica Capshaw Returning as Dr. Arizona Robbins in Season 20

Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

Look who’s roller-skating back into Grey Sloan Memorial: Jessica Capshaw will return to play Dr. Arizona Robbins in the upcoming 20th season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Meanwhile, Alex Landi is coming back to play Dr. Nico Kim in Season 20 while Natalie Morales and Freddy Miyares guest-star, according to Deadline.

Capshaw was last seen on Grey’s Anatomy in 2018, when Arizona, a pediatric surgeon, headed to New York City for a possible reunion with ex-wife Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) in the Season 14 finale. Both Capshaw and costar Sarah Drew were let go from the ABC medical drama at the end of Season 14 — much to fans’ outrage — though Drew has guest-starred in two more episodes since.

Since her time on Grey’s, Capshaw has appeared in the 2020 Netflix movie Holidate and the first season of Hulu’s Tell Me Lies.

Landi recurred on Grey’s throughout Seasons 15 and 18, with his orthopedic surgeon character pursuing a relationship with Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli). At last check-in, Nico was traveling the country as a doc for the Seattle Mariners.

Per Deadline, Morales will guest-star Monica Beltran, “a pediatric surgeon whose pragmatism and level-headedness have made her one of the best in her field.” Monica’s boundary-pushing “can be admirable and aggravating, but it’s always aimed at providing top-quality care to her patients,” the character description adds.

Morales’ TV credits include starring roles on The Middleman, White Collar, Trophy Wife, The Grinder, and Abby’s.

And Miyares, whom TV fans have seen on When They See Us and The L Word: Generation Q, will recur as Dorian, “an intelligent, warm and likable patient who is involved in a serious accident and is struggling with his future.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 20 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 9/8c, ABC