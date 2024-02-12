‘Scoop’: Netflix Releases Teaser For Prince Andrew Interview Drama (VIDEO)

Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson in Netflix's Scoop
Prince Andrew‘s infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview is being adapted into a new scripted drama for Netflix, which will provide an inside account of how the earth-shattering interview came to be.

Directed by Philip Martin and written by Peter Moffatt (Your Honor), Scoop is an adaptation of former Newsnight editor Sam McAlister’s book Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interview.

The series centers on the controversial royal’s memorable BBC Newsnight appearance in 2019, where he addressed his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations about sex with a teenage girl.

Gillian Anderson stars as real-life journalist and TV presenter Emily Maitlis, while Billie Piper portrays McAlister as the producer in the middle of high-stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace. In addition, Rufus Sewell plays Prince Andrew, Keeley Hawes portrays the prince’s private secretary Amanda Thirsk, and Romola Garai plays journalist Esme Wren.

The brief teaser (watch below) shows the stage being set for the monumental one-on-one at the Palace, with McAlister and Maitlis preparing for “the one interview that can change everything.”

According to the official description, Scoop will provide behind-the-scenes insight into the jaw-dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, taking viewers inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it.

Scoop is produced by Hilary Salmon and Radford Neville for The Lighthouse Film & TV. McAlister serves as an executive producer alongside Sanjay Singhal for Voltage TV.

The real-life interview garnered much attention as Prince Andrew addressed his friendship with Epstein for the first time. He made several controversial comments during the interview, including how he did not regret his friendship with Epstein, his claims of not being able to sweat, and his denial of having sex with a minor.

There was also debate over whether Queen Elizabeth II had approved the interview, something Maitlis and Newsnight believed to be the case. After the interview aired, it led to further headlines and negative press attention for the royal family, with some calling it the royals’ worst public relations crisis since the death of Princess Diana.

Check out the first-look photos from the upcoming series below.

Scoop, Premiers, Friday, April 5, Netflix

