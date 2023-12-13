As ‘The Crown’ Ends, What Are Its Former Stars Up To?
Netflix’s crowning achievement in prestige drama is reaching the end of its reign. The back half of The Crown’s sixth and final season debuts on Thursday, December 14, bringing this Emmy-winning onscreen dramatization of the lives of Queen Elizabeth II and her family members to an endpoint.
Unlike other biopics, however, The Crown has no one star. Instead, creator Peter Morgan and his colleagues have swapped out the cast every other season as the British royal family gets older, with additional actors playing prime ministers and other notables along the way. Below, see 11 of The Crown’s former stars and updates on their screen careers.
The Crown, Season 6 Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, December 14, Netflix
1
‘The Voice’ Announces Star-Studded Performance Lineup for Season 24 Finale
2
André Braugher Dies: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ & ‘Homicide’ Actor Was 61
3
‘In the Kitchen’: Harry Hamlin Reveals Julia Child Recipe He Makes Every Christmas Eve
4
The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2023 (So Far)
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Mercilessly Mock Contestant’s Hilariously Wrong Answer