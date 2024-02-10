Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced: Cher, Sinéad O’Connor, Mariah Carey & More

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its nominees for 2024 induction on Saturday, and the contenders include superstar singers Cher, Sinéad O’Connor (who died last year), and Mariah Carey.

The other individuals and groups nominated this year are Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade, and A Tribe Called Quest.

All told, 10 of the 15 nominees are in contention for the Hall of Fame for the first time. The only repeat nominees are Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Jane’s Addiction, and A Tribe Called Quest. And all 15 nominees have been releasing commercial recordings for at least 25 years, as per the eligibility requirements.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2024 Nominees! The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be returning to @ABCNetwork and @Disneyplus. Cast your ballot in the Fan Vote: https://t.co/keewGnGnnD pic.twitter.com/9zwxXCEujg — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 10, 2024

With these nominees on the ballot, an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry will decide the 2024 inductees — after considering the nominees’ musical impact, influence on other artists, length and depth of career, body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique.

Once the ballots are in, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation will announce the 2024 inductees in late April, and the induction ceremony will take place this fall in Cleveland, Ohio. The date for that ceremony has not yet been announced, but it will once again stream live on Disney+ and be broadcast later on ABC and made available on Hulu the day after the ABC airing.

The foundation notes that the ABC special covering the 2023 ceremony — during which Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, and Willie Nelson were inducted — reached over 13 million viewers across linear and streaming. It was also the No. 1 entertainment choice among Adults 18–49 on New Year’s Day.

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, TBD, Disney+, ABC & Hulu