Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony 2023: How to Watch Online, Inductees, Performers & Presenters

On Friday, November 3, the 38th edition of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held, paying tribute to prominent figures in the music world. This year’s inductees include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, and more.

Ever since Cleveland was designated as the permanent residence of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum in 1986, the induction ceremony has been graced by iconic music artists like The Beatles, Dolly Parton, and Kiss. In preparation for the 2023 event, we’ve compiled a guide on what to expect and how to watch it.

When is the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on November 3.

How to watch the ceremony

The 2023 Induction ceremony (previously on HBO) will be broadcast live, for the first time, coast to coast on Disney+ from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, November 3, at 8/7c. It will also be available to stream after the ceremony. Furthermore, ABC will be airing a special with performance highlights and standout moments on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 8/7c.

Who are the Inductees

This year’s inductees are Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners, along with DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray for Musical Influence, and Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin for Musical Excellence, as well as Don Cornelius for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Who are the performers and presenters

The ceremony will include performances and collaborations by Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, and Willie Nelson, as well as special guests including Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Elton John, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, and New Edition. Stevie Nicks, Ice-T, Adam Levine, Carrie Underwood, Common, LL Cool J, Miguel, Queen Latifah, and Sia were also announced as performers and presenters on October 24.

It was also announced on November 1 that for the second year in a row, Olivia Rodrigo will perform at the induction ceremony. While the announcement didn’t specify which honoree the GUTS artist would be honored with a song, it did mention that she would “perform with one of her heroes.”

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Streaming Live, Friday, November 3, 8/7c, Disney+ (Highlights Special, Monday, January 1, 2024, 8/7c, ABC)